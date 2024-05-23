Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims enjoy vacation together after 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims recently took a vacation after the end of the 2024 PGA championship. Koepka could not successfully defend his title at the second Major of the year, finishing T26. With the next LIV Golf tournament being held in June, the couple decided to take some time off from their schedules for a quick break.

Brooks Koepka, while disappointed at his finish, decided not to let it weigh him down. The couple visited an exoctic location, clicking photos by the beach while they were enjoying themselves. Jena Sims posted the photos on Instagram, with the caption:

“Just updating our “Jena and Brooks” on vacation photos for the golf editors.”

While Brooks Koepka was busy playing at the 2024 PGA Championship, his wife Jena Sims was at the SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary celebration. Sims joined SI Swimsuit last year as a model, and his since then been a part of several of their events and parties. Hence, Sims was not able to attend Brooks Koepka’s Major championship campaign.

While Sims could not be at the Major this weekend, she did make sure to attend Brooks Koepka’s championship dinner before the first round. She planned a full surprise for Koepka, and attended the dinner with their son, Crew.

All about Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' relationship

Koepka and Jena Sims first met at the 2015 Masters. Speaking about when they first met, Sims reminisced via Golf Digest:

"We met at the 2015 Masters. We were on Hole 7, which I don't even remember, but he's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.' It was cool … We were just friends at that point."

The pair first started out as friends, but started dating in 2017. Even after they made their relationship public, Sims was mistakenly identified as Brooks Koepka’s ex-girlfriend. During that time, the couple decided to get away from the world. Speaking about their trip to Las Vegas, Sims recalled:

"For five days, we kinda escaped it. We were in our own little world in Vegas celebrating. So we didn't really have to experience what the media blew it up to be. We were by the pool and the casino just hanging out, no worries about that at all. And Brooks ended up meeting Joe Buck. They're totally cool."

On March 3, 2021, Koepka proposed to Sims in Florida. The couple went on to tie the knot on June 4, 2022 after a week-long celebration in Turks and Caicos. On July 27, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, Crew.

Sims has accompanied the golfer at various tournaments, including the 2023 Ryder Cup, and some of his Major championship wins.