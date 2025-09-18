Brooks Koepka & Jena Sims pose before the Eiffel Tower as the couple enjoys time in Paris

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, made the most of their time in Paris before the FedEx Open de France started. The five-time major winner is in the field for the 107th edition of continental Europe’s oldest national open at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, running from September 18 to 21.Before Koepka teed off, the couple enjoyed a day out in the city. On Thursday, Sims shared a seventeen-slide Instagram carousel showing snapshots from their visit, including photos of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, views from their hotel room, gourmet dishes, a peacock, and a playful screenshot of an Instagram chat. She captioned the post,“Seine City 🇫🇷” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks Koepka last played in France during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, where he posted a 3-1-0 record, the best record on the American team despite the loss to Europe. He also entered the French Open in 2014 but missed the cut. A year earlier, he tied for 11th at the Najeti Hotels et Golfs Open while competing on the Challenge Tour.The 35-year-old arrives in France after a rough stretch. He missed the cut at both the Amgen Irish Open at the K Club and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Brooks Koepka finished the 2025 LIV Golf season 31st in the individual standings and has dropped to 325th in the Official World Golf Ranking. It is the first time since joining LIV that he has ended a season outside the top 10.Brooks Koepka started the season with a T7 in Adelaide and a runner-up in Singapore but hasn’t placed better than 14th in his last eight LIV starts. He managed a T12 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont but missed the cut in the other three majors.How did Brooks Koepka play in the first round of the Open de France?Brooks Koepka carded a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Open de France and sits tied for 28th. He started with a bogey on the par-4 first hole and then made pars on holes 2 to 4. He picked up birdies on 5 and 6 and eagled the par-5 eighth. A double bogey on the ninth left him one under after the front nine.On the back nine, Koepka birdied the par-3 12th, dropped a shot on 14, and finished with a birdie on the par-3 18th for a 34 on the inward nine. That gave him a total of 69, three under par.Here is Brooks Koepka’s hole-by-hole scorecard of Round 1:Hole 1: (Par 4) 5 – bogeyHole 2: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 3: (Par 3) 3 – parHole 4: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 5: (Par 4) 3 – birdieHole 6: (Par 5) 4 – birdieHole 7: (Par 3) 3 – parHole 8: (Par 5) 3 – eagleHole 9: (Par 4) 6 – double bogeyOut: 35 (Par 36)Hole 10: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 11: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 12: (Par 3) 2 – birdieHole 13: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 14: (Par 4) 5 – bogeyHole 15: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 16: (Par 5) 5 – parHole 17: (Par 4) 4 – parHole 18: (Par 3) 2 – birdieIn: 34 (Par 35)Total: 69 (Par 71)