Brooks Koepka might've accidentally revealed the gender of his upcoming child

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims are expecting parents and have been in the limelight ever since their relationship became official in 2017. Living in the public eye also means that people are usually curious about small details of their lives. It’s no different with the baby coming soon.

At the Oklahoma conference, Koepka, along with his teammates, went in prepared to answer some questions about the baby. While most of the questions were regarding the LIV Golf Tulsa event, interviewers did manage to throw in some questions about Sims and the baby.

Koepka was quick to express his admiration for his wife, and took time out of the conference to address his new role as a father. The couple has not been the most vocal about the pregnancy on social media. However, when talking about the traits the their baby should acquire, Koepka slipped up.

“I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me, I think me, probably discipline. I think I’m pretty disciplined when it comes down to work. And then my wife’s sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?”

Fans were quick to point out that Koepka had used the word ‘he’ when referring to his baby. It appears that while talking about his wife and the baby, Koepka accidentally revealed the gender of his baby. Now, of course, fans are expecting a baby boy on the way.

Jena Sims has a rather fun side to her. She is known for her hilarious jokes, pranks on her husband, and her witty sarcastic comments. Fans are excited to see how Koepka takes his new role as a father.

Brooks Koepka joined the LIV Golf season during its inaugural season. The former World No. 1 made a strong comeback at the 2023 Masters, tying for second place with fellow LIV player Phil Mickelson.

Soon after, he continued on the LIV Golf Tour, this time stopping at the LIV Golf Tulsa event. Koepka will again be seen at the 2023 PGA Championship, for which he is a contender.

However, the field is tough for the Championship, with 99 out of the top 100 golfers announced in the field. This includes the likes of World No. 1 Jon Rahm, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and many more.

