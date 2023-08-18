“Brooks Koepka missing this team would be good”- Brandel Chamblee continues his rage against LIV golfers in another scathing attack 

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just a few months away, and Bandel Chamblee is convinced that Brooks Koepka should not be a part of the US Team.

The top six spots on the US Team and the European Team are determined by automatic qualification and Brooks Koepka currently occupies the fifth spot.

The European team has made the decision to not include any players from the LIV Golf. With the controversy over the inclusion of players from the breakaway tour in the teams for the Ryder Cup.

However, US team captain Zach Johnson cannot ignore the fact that Koepka occupies an automatic qualification spot that came after his win at the PGA Championship.

Brandel Chamblee thinks that Koepka's place on the team is not one to be kept, and in a scathing attack has asked him to be taken off the team. He said (via Nuclr Golf):

“Koepka being at the Ryder Cup, regardless of what he does, will not be about whether it will be great for the United States or the Ryder Cup. In making this team more cohesive, being all on point, and pointing in the right direction, Brooks Koepka missing this team would be good for this team.”

Brooks Koepka occupies automatic qualification spot in US Ryder Cup team after PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have already picked up the top two spots and locked their place on the team. Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Max Homa complete the remaining automatic qualification spots.

From a team standpoint, Koepka has played exceptionally well this year. He not only won the PGA Championship but also finished as a runner-up to Jon Rahm at the 2023 Augusta Masters.

The opinion on the matter is torn. Several fans are of the opinion that golfers should be allowed to be a part of the team regardless of the tour they play on.

The new merger between the LIV Golf series and the PGA Tour is also an indicator that the US Team should include LIV Golfers, especially ones that take up automatic team spots. Johnson will announce the remaining captain's picks spots after the completion of the Tour Championship.