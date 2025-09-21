"Brooks Koepka is officially a choke master" - Fans react to Michael Kim winning the FedEx Open de France 2025

Michael Kim pulled off a clutch finish to win the FedEx Open de France, sinking a 16-foot par putt on the 18th at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche in Paris. Kim shot a 6-under 65 in the final round without a bogey and finished at 16 under, one shot ahead of Australia’s Elvis Smylie and France’s Jeong-Weon Ko. It’s his first DP World Tour title in seven years and makes him the first American to win the French national open in 53 years.Fans on X celebrated Kim’s dramatic finish after NUCLR Golf shared a clip of his winning putt, calling it “impressive stuff.”Some took a jab at Brooks Koepka, who started the final round tied for first with Min Woo Lee but ended up solo fourth at 14 under after a 3-under 68. One fan wrote:“Brooks is officially a choke master.”While another wrote:“Man...what happened to Brooks towards the end!?”A third chimed in,“Slow and steady. Birdie par 5s. Miss in correct places. Did what koepka and min woo should've done.”One user congratulated Kim, writing:“Not a lot of people deserve it more than this guy, congrats!!!”Another fan said he should play in the Ryder Cup, writing,“Get this man to Bethpage”One simply wrote,“@Mike_kim714leeeessssss ggggooooo!!!!!!So happy for you man!!!”A screenshot of Fan reactions on NUCLR Golf's post (via X)Michael Kim’s career has had its ups and downs. He won his first PGA Tour title at the 2018 John Deere Classic. Following that triumph, he went several years without a win but managed a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open and four top-10 finishes in the 2025 season.How did Michael Kim perform at the FedEx Open de France?Michael Kim started the tournament with a 2-under 69 in the opening round, going bogey-free with birdies on the 4th and 13th holes. In the second round, he stayed steady, hitting five birdies on the 4th, 6th, 8th, 13th, and 17th, but added bogeys on the 3rd and 11th, finishing 3 under 68.His third round began with a bogey on the 1st, but he bounced back with birdies on the 4th, 6th, and 9th, plus an eagle on the par-5 8th. On the back nine, he added three more birdies and two bogeys, closing with a 5-under 66.In the final round, Michael Kim was flawless, carding a bogey-free 6-under 65. He birdied six holes, including the 2nd, 7th, 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th, and made no bogeys, finishing at 16 under par for the week.Michael Kim’s performance at the FedEx Open de France was impressive across all areas. He hit 57.1% of fairways, averaging 301 yards off the tee, and reached 83.3% of greens in regulation. On the greens, he averaged just 27 putts per round, taking 1.6 putts per GIR. He also made every scramble opportunity and finished with a scoring average of 65.