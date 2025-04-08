Brooks Koepka pictured with PGA Tour golfers amid golf legend's claim of him wanting to return to the tour

Brooks Koepka is all set to compete at The Masters this year. He punched his ticket to this event when he won the 2023 PGA Championship. His win at that event guaranteed him a spot in The Masters for the next five years. While he is currently on the LIV Golf circuit, reports continue to link him with a return to the PGA Tour.

Koepka is currently at Augusta National, preparing for the season's first major. The golfer was even spotted practicing for the event on the Augusta course alongside PGA Tour players Justin Thomas, Fred Couples, and Adam Scott. NUCLR Golf reported this on X:

"NEW: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka linked up for a practice round on Tuesday alongside PGA Tour boys, Justin Thomas, Fred Couples and Adam Scott."

The intriguing aspect of this picture is Fred Couples' recent statement about Koepka. Couples is a close friend of Brooks, and he recently spoke about the 34-year-old LIV Golfer's potential return to the PGA.

The 65-year-old stated that he always talks to Koepka, and claimed that he wants to rejoin the PGA Tour.

“I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time… He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour," he said (Via KJR 93.3 FM).

Koepka responded to the comments by saying that he is committed to fulfilling his contract with LIV Golf, which reportedly runs through the 2026 season.

Brooks Koepka is not looking to repeat his 2024 at The Masters

Golf: LIV Golf Miami - First Round - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka had a frustrating week at Augusta National last year. He finished the 2024 Masters with a total of 9-over par 297. This put him tied for 45th place in that tournament. Even this year, Koepka is competing at The Masters after finishing 18th in the LIV Golf Miami. However, the golfer is confident going into the year's first major.

During a pre-event press conference, Koepka revealed his thoughts on this year's Masters. The golfer claimed that his game has greatly improved this year and that he is ready to go all in.

“I still do the same prep work, still the same thing I’ve done my entire career. “I feel like overall as my major career over the last 10 years has been pretty solid, like last year I don't think I played very good just all throughout."

"The whole year wasn’t quite as consistent as I wanted, and I think the bigger the event, the more pressure, the cracks kind of show, and it just wasn’t my year. But trying to fix that. I feel like my game is in a lot better shape right now, and we’ll see where it’s at, obviously, next week," he said via Sports Illustrated.

Koepka is set to tee off with Russell Henley and Sungjae Im in the first round off The Masters at 12:50 p.m. ET on April 10.

