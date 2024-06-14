Brooks Koepka predicts the US Open 2024 winning score, says it depends on the wind

Brooks Koepka finished Round 1 of the US Open 2024 with an even-par 70. The LIV Golfer, who topped the leaderboard early on Thursday, conceded three late bogeys to settle for the T16 position. Following his round, the golfer analyzed the Pinehurst No.2 course and predicted the winning score to be 4-under.

Koepka addressed the different variables and noted that the score could change based on the wind. He also addressed the firm greens at the course. It is pertinent to note that several big-name golfers struggled on the course on Thursday, with many calling it a tough layout to play. Despite the heat, the five-time major winner seemed happy with his round.

Predicting the winning score for the US Open 2024, Brooks Koepka told Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch:

“Yes, the best one. Tough to tell. Depends if the wind picks up or it’s firmer. I’d say 4-under wins.”

It is pertinent to note that Wyndham Clark won the 2023 US Open with 10-under. The golfer beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke after carding in rounds of 64-67-69-70. Matt Fitzpatrick won 2022 with a 274 (-6), while Jon Rahm won 2021 with a score of 278 (-6).

Notably, Koepka won the competition in 2018 with 281 (+1) on the board. This was his second straight win at the US Open. He registered daily scores of 75-66-72-68 to beat Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. He’d won with 272 (-16) in 2017.

Brooks Koepka opts out of 'boring' media interviews

Brooks Koepka’s prediction was made in a text message interview held by Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch. Notably, the LIV Golf star denied giving a post-round interview. According to the player, he opted out of the interviews due to the “boring” nature of questions.

Slamming media interviews at the US Open, Brooks Koepka said in his in-text interview:

“I opted not to do them just because I didn’t feel like it. Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I’m not a media favorite either so it’s not like anyone will notice. LOL.”

Notably, the 34-year-old golfer went on to accuse the media of having a bias to PGA Tour golfers. Addressing the possibility of the media rooting against him due to his ‘anti-interview’ approach, Koepka said he ‘isn’t asking for a pity party.’

He went on to state that Rory McIlroy had denied media interviews during the 2023 US Open at LACC. He claimed that the media justified the move by dubbing it the player’s wish to “focus.” The LIV player stated that the same group accuses him of being “mad at media” when he opts to skip the interviews.

Koepka added that he might not give interviews even if he cards the best scores this weekend.

