Brooks Koepka receives mixed reception from fans at the 2023 Ryder Cup opening ceremony

Brooks Koepka is the lone LIV Golf player to have made it to either Ryder Cup team roster. With the stage all set for the biennial tournament to take off on September 29, the opening ceremony on September 28 introduced the rosters as well as the first set of pairings for day 1.

However, Brooks Koepka's reception at the Ryder Cup might not have been all that rosy. His inclusion in the team was well deserved, but not all have taken kindly to the LIV Golfer. The hot mics picked up one fan jeering at Koepka during the opening ceremony.

US team captain Zach Johnson was quick to defend Koepka, who was a captain's pick for this year's team. The team is choosing to focus on the positives, which was the applause that was heard all around. Speaking via Golf Monthly he said:

"It's hard to hear from the stage. You could hear, but as far as something specific like that, I did not hear anything. I know Brooks well enough to know that he's very secure in himself, and I know that his 11 teammates are very secure in him."

Brooks Koepka to sit out as pairings for day 1 of 2023 Ryder Cup announced

Both captains announced their pairings for Friday's foursome matches, with captain Zach Johnson deciding to sit out Brooks Koepka. Following are the pairings for the foursome matches:

Match 1 : 1:35 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe).

: 1:35 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe). Match 2 : 1:50 a.m. - Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (Europe).

: 1:50 a.m. - Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (Europe). Match 3 : 2:05 a.m. - Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe).

: 2:05 a.m. - Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe). Match 4: 2:20 a.m. - Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe).

Along with Koepka and Wyndham Clark, the duo of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will also not feature on the first day. For Team Europe, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre, and Nicolai Hojgaard will sit out the morning session.

The Foursome matches in the morning will be followed by fourball matches in the afternoon. The same format will be repeated on Saturday, and all 12 single matches will happen on the last day of the Ryder Cup.