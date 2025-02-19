Brooks Koepka reveals the one thing amateurs "don't understand" that could improve their game

In a recent discussion with golf influencer Rick Shiels, professional golfer Brooks Koepka shared valuable advice for amateur players aiming to enhance their game. Koepka emphasized the importance of making smart decisions, especially when faced with challenging situations on the course.

Ad

Golf.com shared a video via X (formerly Twitter) where Koepka mentioned how he finds it surprising how often amateur golfers opt for aggressive plays instead of choosing safer alternatives.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on his experiences playing with amateurs, Koepka observed a common tendency:

"When they get into trouble, they always think they've got to go for the green, the hero shot."

Koepka highlighted that even professionals prioritize minimizing risks when in difficult positions. He noted that attempting simpler shots often leads to higher scores, and playing it safe can yield better results.

"If you literally just hit it out... play it safe, take a wedge, you're going to end up making a better score nine times out of ten," he advised.

Ad

This perspective aligns with Koepka's broader approach to the game, where he emphasizes simplicity and strategic thinking. He believes that many golfers overcomplicate their play, leading to unnecessary mistakes.

By focusing on understanding the flag's position, knowing one's shot capabilities, and recognizing safe areas to miss, players can navigate the course more effectively.

Brooks Koepka's insights serve as a reminder that golf is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. By adopting a strategic mindset and resisting the urge to attempt heroic shots, amateur golfers can improve their performance and enjoy the game.

Ad

Brooks Koepka eyes more success as he heads to LIV Golf Singapore

Following the Genesis Invitational, Brooks Koepka is set to continue his 2025 season with a series of LIV Golf tournaments. His next appearance will be at LIV Golf Singapore, scheduled for March 14-16 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Koepka has expressed enthusiasm about returning to this course, highlighting its challenging layout and scenic views. In a recent interview, he described Sentosa as "pretty cool," noting the five holes along the water and emphasizing the need for precise ball striking on this course.

Ad

After Singapore, Brooks Koepka will compete in LIV Golf Miami from April 4-6 at Trump National Doral Golf Course. The season continues with events in Mexico City (April 25-27) and South Korea (May 2-4). These tournaments are part of LIV Golf's expanded 2025 schedule, which includes stops in Australia, Hong Kong, and various U.S. cities.

Koepka, a prominent figure in LIV Golf since his move from the PGA Tour in 2022, aims to build on his previous successes, including his victory at LIV Golf Singapore in 2024. As captain of Smash GC, he continues to lead his team with determination and a focus on excellence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback