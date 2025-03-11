Brooks Koepka 'right where he want to be' ahead of LIV Golf Singapore

Brooks Koepka has shushed rumors of his LIV Golf departure with a cryptic post. He recently posted that he was where he wanted to be, hinting that he was happy with the Saudi-backed circuit.

Ad

Koepka is a five-time major champion who plays on the LIV Golf circuit. He was one of the earliest to join the upstart league and has won five titles, the most on the PIF-sponsored circuit.

On Monday, March 10, Brooks Koepka took to X to share a clip of his sand bunker shot.

"Right where I want to be…SmashGC onto Singapore," he wrote in caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Recently, rumors emerged that either Brooks Koepka or Bryson DeChambeau was considering leaving LIV Golf to rejoin the PGA Tour. Veteran golfer Fred Couples told KJR 93.3 FM that the five-time major champion was evaluating his options.

"He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour," he said as per NUCLR Golf.

Ad

Even DeChambeau dismissed all the rumors during the LIV Golf Hong Kong press conference.

"No, I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf," he said as per Golf.com. "I'm very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create. That's my goal, to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers' lives around the world. That should tell you everything you should know."

Ad

When will Brooks Koepka play next? Upcoming schedule explored

Brooks Koepka of the Smash GC tees off on the second hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago (Image via Imagn)

Brooks Koepka will next compete at LIV Golf Singapore, which will take place from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16 at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore.

Ad

Koepka's last win came at LIV Golf Greenbrier, where he became the winningest player on the Saudi-backed circuit. Last season, he won two titles and registered four other top-ten finishes.

So far this season, he has made one top-ten finish in three starts. Last week, he tied for 35th at the Hong Kong event.

Here's a look at Koepka's performance this LIV Golf 2025 season so far:

LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club): T33, -5 (74, 67, 70)

LIV Golf Adelaide (Grange Golf Club): T7 -6 (69, 71, 70)

LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): T35, -5 (72, 65, 68)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback