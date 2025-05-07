Brooks Koepka’s 'Hot mom' wife Jena Sims flaunts her swimsuit looks as she launches charitable venture

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is all about charity. She routinely posts charity activities on her social media and has tons of partnerships. The latest one came as a result of a crossover with an apparel brand, BFFS & BABES.

With Sims, the brand is doing a collaborative release for the Hot Moms Club. They have hats, shirts, etc., available for purchase, in conjunction with the golfer's wife.

Sims posted:

"Hot moms wear many hats. My BFFS & BABES collab is LIVE! I'm donating 100% of my commission to @bestbuddiespb (Best Buddies in Palm Beach)."

Best Buddies is a program that has its branches everywhere, including near Sims and Koepka in Florida. Their programs help people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities make meaningful friendships, get jobs, improve communication and advocacy skills, and live on their own. Best Buddies also supports the families during this time.

For the launch, the LIV Golf star's wife posted a photo dump. She had one in a hat, a t-shirt, a blue and green bikini, a yellow sweatsuit, and various other combinations.

The items shown off by Sims are available to purchase on the BFFS & BABES website. The yellow sweatshirt is $80, and a similar pullover is $70. The matching pants are $65. The green trucker hat is $30, though it's sold out. There are nine items available.

Jena Sims wants no part of reality shows

As a model and an actress, Jena Sims is intimately familiar with the camera. It has been a huge part of her professional life. The same is true, though on a lesser scale, for her husband, Brooks Koepka, who is a star golfer.

Jena Sims doesn't want reality TV coverage (Image via Imagn)

Despite that, they both appreciate their privacy. The couple was on Full Swing in the past, but they declined the show's third season for privacy reasons. She even joked that she didn't want her less famous husband to deal with all that attention anymore.

Since they did Full Swing for Netflix, one popular podcast asked if any other reality TV show was in order. Nikki and Brie Garcia asked the former model via Golfweek:

"Speaking of intimacy, meaning because you guys were featured in 'Full Swing' on Netflix, if they ever came to you and were like, 'Hey, we want a reality show on you and your family' how would you be with that?"

Jena Sims revealed that she'd declined the third season of that reality docuseries 30 times. Even when offered creative control, the family was not interested in doing any reality TV, so don't expect to see a show dedicated to one of golf's most influential celebrity couples.

