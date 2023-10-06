Brooks Koepka’s mother makes a damning verdict about ‘crying together’ with his son after receiving $130,000,000 LIV contract 

Brooks Koepka made the headlines quite often this past week. Earlier in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, he garnered attention after saying that Team Europe's Jon Rahm was acting like a "child." Now, he is again the talk of the town after Alan Shipnuck made a huge revelation about the LIV golf's star golfer.

Shipnuck's new book titled "LIV And Let Die" claimed that Koepka said that he and his mother cried together after the Saudi-backed league offered him a whopping $130,000,000 to join.

However, Brooks Koepka's mother Denise Jakows recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash the claims made by Alan Shipnuck in his book. She wrote,

"Just to clarify, the only time my son @BKoepka and I cried together was when he was born. He was testing lungs for the first time; I was glad the pregnancy ordeal was over. End of story."

"I grew up with nothing" - Alan Shipnuck's new book claims Brooks Koepka did not care about Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth

Since the release of the first excerpt of the American sportswriter's new book titled "LIV And Let Die," multiple players have suddenly come onto the radar. One such name was Brooks Koepka, who, in fact, had already received enough criticism when he joined the LIV Golf League one year ago.

In his new set-to-be-released book, Alan Shipnuck claimed that, back in July 2022, Koepka lashed out at Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth who opposed the newly launched breakaway series.

He added that Brooks Koepka said that he did not care what people thought. According to Alan Shipnuck's new book, Koepka informed him that he cried alongside his mother after receiving a whopping $130,000,000 deal from LIV Golf.

"F--k all of those country club kids who talk sh-t about me. You think I give a f**k what people think? I've just had three surgeries, and I'm meant to refuse $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried," Koepka allegedly said.

How has Brooks Koepka performed in 2023?

Since joining the LIV Golf back in 2022, the 33-year-old American golfer has been having a staggering time on the golf courses. In just this year alone, he registered his fifth major championship victory at the PGA Championship at Oak Hills.

He participated in all four majors this season. In the first major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club, Brooks Koepka finished tied for second rank. Later on, he played at the US Open and finished T17 on the leaderboard. However, at The Open Championship, he could not perform well and finished T64.

Koepka has played 12 events in the League so far this season. He has registered eight top 25 finishes season, which includes four top 10 finishes as well. He won the Orlando Invitational, which was his second victory in the League and earned a whopping paycheck of $4 million.

Next, Brooks Koepka will be seen at the LIV Golf Jeddah and is currently placed fifth rank in the individual season rankings with 112 points.