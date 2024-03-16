Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC takes a jibe at Justin Thomas after he misses cut at The Players

Brooks Koepka-led Smash GC took a dig at Justin Thomas after the latter failed to make it to the weekend of the Players Championship. The LIV Golf team's jibe was in response to Thomas' earlier comments on the league.

Thomas had a disappointing outing at the TPC Sawgrass, as he shot a 2-over 74 on Friday and aggregated at 1-over for the round. He aggregated at 1-over after 36 holes and failed to make the cut by two strokes.

Following his ouster, the Smash GC posted an asterisk alongside the scissor emoji, referring to him missing the cut this week.

Earlier this week, Thomas took a dig at the Saudi-backed circuit and stated that he wouldn't have an asterisk next to his name for not having the LIV-defected players on the TPC Sawgrass playing field.

His comments were in reference to Talor Gooch's remarks from last month, where he suggested that if Rory McIlroy were to win this year's Masters, it would come with an asterisk due to the absence of the best players in the field.

The Players Championship 2024 is Thomas' second missed cut of the season. He hasn't won a title since the 2022 PGA Championship.

What's next for Brooks Koepka's Smash GC?

As for the Smash GC, the team is currently sitting in third place after four events. So far, the squad has won one event and finished third in another. The LIV-associated pros will next head to Miami for the fifth event of the year. The LIV Golf Miami will take place from Friday, April 5 to April 7 at the Trump National Doral.

Besides Brooks Koepka, the other three members of Smash GC are Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell. Koepka is currently 15th in the individual standings, while last year's champion Gooch is sixth after four events. Kokrak is placed sixteenth, while McDowell is two spots behind him in the individual standings.

Here are the current individual standings after four events:

1. Joaquin Niemann: 97

2. Jon Rahm: 57.42

3. Dustin Johnson: 54.90

4. P Casey: 48.83

5. Ancer: 47.30

6. T Gooch: 42.40

7. B DeChambeau: 41.16

8. C Smith: 40.66

9.L Oosthuizen: 40

10. C Howell III: 34.08

11. S Garcia: 32.42

12. D Burmester: 31.84

T13. P Uihlein: 27

T13. C Schwartzel: 27

15. B Koepka: 26.83

16. J Kokrak: 25.66

17. A Meronk: 23.99

18. G McDowell: 22.75

19. T Hatton: 19.99

20. C Ortiz: 19.42

21. R Bland: 18.58

22. K Na: 18.17

23. M Wolff: 18

24. S Muñoz: 16.33

25. A Lahiri: 12.33

26. C Surratt: 11.50

27. P Mickelson: 11.33

28. H Stenson: 11.08

29. I Poulter: 9.22

30. M Jones: 5.57