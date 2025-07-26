Brooks Koepka's struggles continue while Bryson DeChambeau shines in Round 1 of LIV Golf UK

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau had contrasting starts at the LIV Golf UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club. While DeChambeau impressed once again with a solid opening round, Koepka's struggles in the 2025 season continued.

DeChambeau carded a steady 3-under 68 in the first round, making four birdies and one bogey. He currently sits tied for 11th. Koepka, on the other hand, posted a 1-over 72, which included an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys. He ended the round tied for 42nd.

The two players came into the event after competing in the Open Championship, where Koepka missed the cut while DeChambeau finished T10 at 7-under par. Overall, DeChambeau has had a strong 2025 season with a win in Korea, a runner-up finish in Mexico City, and six top-10 finishes in 10 starts. He currently ranks 3rd in the LIV Golf individual standings.

Meanwhile, Koepka is yet to register a win this season. His best finish so far is a runner-up in Singapore. In his last start at Andalucía, he finished T32 at 4-over par. He has only two top-10s in 10 events and withdrew from Dallas due to illness. He currently ranks 28th in the standings.

How did Brooks Koepka perform in Round 1 of the LIV Golf UK?

Brooks Koepka had an up-and-down opening round at the LIV Golf United Kingdom event. He carded an even-par 72 at JCB Golf & Country Club, featuring one eagle, three birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys.

Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from round one:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 2 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

Hole 4 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

Hole 6 (Par 4): 6 (Double Bogey)

Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 9 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 (Par 5): 5 (Par)

Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 12 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 13 (Par 5): 3 (Eagle)

Hole 14 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Hole 17 (Par 3): 5 (Double Bogey)

Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

Total: 72

As for his season stats, Brooks Koepka has had a mixed run in the 2025 LIV Golf season. He has hit 54.76% of fairways (37th in accuracy) and 62.96% greens in regulation (T44). His strength lies in putting, where he ranks T3 with a strong 1.55 average.

So far, he’s made 116 birdies (T20) and 3 eagles (T18). His scrambling rate stands at 58.89% (24th), and he averages 310.5 yards off the tee, placing him 20th in driving distance.

