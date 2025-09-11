Brooks Koepka's struggles continue as Rory McIlroy impresses in Round 1 of the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s opening round at the BMW PGA Championship ended bitterly after he found the water on the 18th hole, leaving him five shots behind the leaders on a rain-affected first day at Wentworth. On the other hand, LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka failed to grab the attention of the fans.

Ad

McIlroy got off to a bright start in Surrey, chipping in for birdie on the first hole at a venue where he lifted the trophy in 2014 and has since finished runner-up three times in his last five appearances. McIlroy is currently at T34 after the first round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka began his round at the Wentworth with an even par. After three consecutive even pars, he carded a birdie on the fourth hole. He went on to make two more birdies throughout the round. However, there were not enough to compensate for the other bad shots.

Ad

Trending

He not only carded four bogeys through the round, but also carded a double bogey on the 16th hole. He will be entering the Friday round of the BMW PGA Championship at a disappointing T126 with 3-over in his round.

Exploring Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy's 2025 BMW PGA Championship Round 1 scorecards

Here's a detailed look at the hole-by-hole breakdown of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy's performance in the opening round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:

Ad

Brooks Koepka's Round 1 at the BMW PGA Championship:

par 4 Hole 1: 4

par 3 Hole 2: 3

par 4 Hole 3: 4

par 5 Hole 4: 4 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 5: 4 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 6: 4

par 4 Hole 7: 5 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 8: 4

par 4 Hole 9: 4

par 3 Hole 10: 3

par 4 Hole 11: 4

par 5 Hole 12: 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 13: 4

par 3 Hole 14: 3

par 4 Hole 15: 5 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 16: 6 (double bogey)

par 5 Hole 17: 4 (birdie)

par 5 Hole 18: 6 (bogey)

Score in First Round = 3-over par 75

Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the BMW PGA Championship:

par 4 Hole 1: 3 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 2: 3

Ad

par 4 Hole 3: 4

par 5 Hole 4: 4 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 5: 4 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 6: 4

par 4 Hole 7: 4

par 4 Hole 8: 4

par 4 Hole 9: 4

par 3 Hole 10: 2 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 11: 4

par 5 Hole 12: 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 13: 4

par 3 Hole 14: 3

par 4 Hole 15: 4

par 4 Hole 16: 3 (birdie)

par 5 Hole 17: 5

par 5 Hole 18: 6 (bogey)

Score in First Round = 3-under par 69

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More