Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena drops animated reaction to fan warning her about the LIV star on Valentine’s Day

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims dropped emoticons after a fan warned her about her husband on Valentine's Day. This year, Sims spent her Valentine's Day with her girlfriends while Koepka was at Grange Golf Club hustling to win the LIV Golf Adelaide.

An Instagram account named Todd McKay shared a video of Koepka entering the LIV Golf Adelaide greens in a white polo paired with shorts. The caption read:

“Watch out @jenamsims Happy Valentine's Day @bkoepka.”

Sims reshared the post on her Instagram story.

“🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵” Brooks Koepka's wife wrote.

Jena Sims' Instagram story - @jenamsims

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims uploaded a series of Instagram stories from Valentine's Day to show glimpses of her celebration from last evening. She shared a photo with the presents she received on February 14, including two black boxes of red roses, a pink box with red roses, and another box with white roses. The presents also included a white soft toy.

Jena Sims' Instagram story - @jenamsims

Another photo in Sims’ story showed her with three other ladies holding wine glasses. She wore a black and orange see-through dress as they posed on the lawn. She also uploaded a photo of the post-party slumber night with her girlfriends where all the women were clad in black night suits holding their glasses of wine. Sims took a mirror selfie with them.

Jena Sims is fresh off a trip to Dubai with her husband Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims recently went on a trip to Dubai with her husband Brooks Koepka and son Crew. She uploaded several posts and reels from the trip. She shared a reel on her Instagram capturing all the activities the Koepka family did on their vacation.

It showed Sims and Koepka going on a camel ride in the deserts of Dubai, a visit to the aquarium that contained different sea animals, Sims relaxing on the Dubai beaches in a bikini, getting mehndi done on her hand, the family's visit to the flower garden, and enjoying their time on a yacht.

Some more activities from the trip included Sims working out at the gym and the family's visit to the amusement park and dining together.

Following the trip, Brooks Koepka played at the LIV Golf Riyadh, where he finished at T33 with 5 under. Currently, he is playing at the LIV Golf Adelaide and after two days of fierce play, the golfer sits at T5 with 4 under. He shot 69 and 59 in the two rounds with four birdies each. The LIV Golf Adelaide will have its final round on Saturday at the Grange Golf Club.

