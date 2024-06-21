Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena misses husband’s tee time to get her nails done

Brooks Koepka teed off at LIV Golf Nashville on Friday morning. His wife Jena Sims was not there when he did. She posted to her Instagram story revealing the reason why she couldn't make it, and it was because she was getting her nails done. Based on the caption, Sims was on her way to the golf course but wasn't going to make it by the time Koepka took his first swings.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims failed to make it to tee time (Via JenamSims on Instagram story)

She said:

"Am I going to miss tee time? Yes. Did I get my nails done [though]? Also yes."

Sims showed off her bright blue nails in the photo, posing them to give herself a slightly embarrassed but happy look. The nails were also the focal point of the picture, with the caption blocking off the bottom portion to force people's eyes upwards.

Sims is by Koepka's side for the majority of his events. She also caddied for him at the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest. They recently celebrated two years of marriage and took a trip to the beach. They also have one child together.

Brooks Koepka is struggling at Nashville

Whether or not it was due to his wife's absence for her nail appointment, Brooks Koepka is not in top form at LIV Golf Nashville early on. At the time of writing, he had completed nine holes and was not doing particularly well.

He had shot two over and was tied for 37th. There is no cut at LIV Golf events, but that's not a position the 2023 PGA Championship winner would like to be in. Several golfers are doing better, and here's what the top of the leaderboard looks like:

T1: Tyrrell Hatton, -4

T1: David Puig, -4

T3: Abraham Ancer, -3

T3: Bryson DeChambeau, -3

T3: Sam Horsfield, -3

T3: Anirban Lahiri, -3

T3: Sebastian Munoz, -3

T8: John Catlin, -2

T8: Phil Mickelson, -2

T8: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, -2

T8: Carlos Ortiz, -2

T8: Henrik Stenson, -2

Brooks Koepka has some way to go before he gets back to this level near the top of the leaderboard. However, his wife should now be in attendance since she posted her Instagram story about being late for tee time at about noon EST.

The event is for three days, so Koepka has plenty of time to rebound. He's only halfway through the first round and six shots back of the lead. There are still 45 holes remaining for the golfer to make a run, and his track record suggests he's more than capable of it.