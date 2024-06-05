Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena posts heartfelt message for her husband on their anniversary

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 4. The model and philanthropist marked the occasion with a heartfelt message for her husband.

Jena Sims posted a series of pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion. She captioned an image in her stories:

"Two years down, forever to go"

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims (Image via Instagram @jenamsims).

Jena Sims also posted a few photographs of her wedding accompanied by a cheeky caption:

"If you had the 'under' at 2, you lost. Happy Anniversary"

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims reportedly began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in April 2021. The wedding took place on June 4, 2022, in Turks and Caicos and festivities spanned the weekend with various activities for guests.

As reported by the New York Post, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims hosted several celebratory moments for guests. They included a sunset dinner, a cocktail party with drinks named “Jena Juice” and “BK Booze” in honor of the happy couple, and a performance by rapper Ludacris after the ceremony.

Brooks Koepka and his wife welcomed their first child, Crew Sims Koepka, in July 2023.

Where do Brooks Koepka and Jenna Sims live?

Like many of his colleagues, Koepka lives with his wife and son in Jupiter County, Florida. Part of the Koepka home was featured in the first season of Full Swing, which aired in 2023.

According to The Golf News Net, the home is 11,575 square feet, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, several living rooms and a fully equipped kitchen. There is also a room for Koepka's trophies and another for his shoe collection.

The outdoor areas include a swimming pool and a dock for the five-time major champion's yacht. Jenna Sims has lived by Koepka's side during the most important moments of his career, such as his five major titles. The player's first victory in tournaments of this type came at the 2017 US Open.

In fact, before starting his relationship with Jena, Koepka had bagged only one victory on the PGA Tour (2015 WM Phoenix Open). He has since won eight times at that level (including five majors) in addition to four other victories in LIV Golf.

Koepka will play in the LIV Golf Houston from June 7-9 at the Golf Club of Houston. One week later, he will be in the field for the 2024 U.S. Open.