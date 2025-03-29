Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims asks for help from her 317k followers in recent Instagram post

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka's wife, model, and actress Jena Sims, often posts engaging content on Instagram for her more than 317,000 Instagram followers, which is what she did on Saturday.

Sims has been a model for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition in years past, and even announced she is going to be a part of their 2025 Swimsuit edition. She posted an Instagram reel on Saturday that opens with her asking her followers for help.

In the video, Sims picks out a dress and shoes, but displays multiple color options of the same outfit, asking her followers to help her decide what colors she should pick.

"30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits Day 21/30," reads the text as the video begins.

"Help me pick a color! @amandauprichard💛🤍," read the caption on Sims' post.

The yellow and white hearts indicate which colors she should pick and in the comments, followers commented on the color they think she should choose to wear.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims met at the 2015 Masters, where Sims had obtained tickets through a friend, and they began dating after a few months of online chatting. The couple then got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022. Following this they welcomed their first child, Crew Koepka, on July 27, 2023. Koepka on the other hand, is on the hunt for this very Masters title and will ride his form into the Major tournament at Augusta National in another ten days.

Brooks Koepka eyes elusive Masters title

Brooks Koepka at The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka's game is rounding into form as he is set to tee it up at The Masters in less than two weeks. The five-time major champion aims to add a green jacket to his list of accomplishments for the first time in his career.

Koepka has had an abundance of success at the illustrious Augusta National, despite not having won the elusive green jacket. He has twice finished as a runner-up in the event, first in 2019 and then again in 2023.

In 2019, Koepka finished one shot behind winner Tiger Woods. He finished tied for second with Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele at 12 under par. Koepka's waterball and double bogey on the infamous par-three 12th hole in the final round likely cost him a chance to tie Woods at 13 under par.

After his double bogey on 12, Brooks Koepka recovered to eagle the par-five 13th hole and make birdie on the par-five 15th hole. However, Tiger's birdies on 13, 15, and 16 gave him enough breathing room to bogey 18 and still win by a shot.

At the 2023 Masters, Koepka held a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm entering the final round but struggled on Sunday. Koepka shot a three-over-par 75 and ultimately lost to Rahm by four shots.

In 2025, Koepka is off to a hot start, registering two top-10 finishes in his four LIV Golf events this year. Koepka finished in solo second place at LIV Golf Singapore earlier this month, only behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

Brooks Koepka also played well at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia in February, finishing tied for seventh. Koepka won twice on LIV Golf in 2024 but is looking for his first major championship since the 2023 PGA Championship.

