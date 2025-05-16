Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims bags an award for her 2024 Swimsuit photoshoot appearance

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, bagged an award for her appearance in last year's SI Swimsuit photoshoot. While Koepka is succeeding in his career as a LIV golfer, Sims is thriving as a successful model and actress pursuing her dreams with SI Swimsuit. In 2024, Sims debuted for the magazine for the first time after winning the 2023 Swim Search.

In 2025, the model and fashionista received an award for being the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, and she made a social media post about the same. Sims shared a post on her Instagram handle on May 16 from the award ceremony and in the video, she was seen wearing a golden slit dress. With that, she wrote a caption:

“Serving looks and taking titles. @jenasims is your 2024 #SISwimsuit Rookie of the Year.”

Sims is looking forward to her second year with SI Swimsuit. Recently, she shared a post to announce that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was out.

Jena Sims' husband, Brooks Koepka, is playing as a LIV golfer at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship. Koepka has a lifetime exemption to this major tournament, having won the event three times, his most recent triumph being in 2023.

Currently, Brooks Koepka is over with the first round of the tournament, and he is tied at 112 with 4 over after scoring 75 in the opening round with two birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. The second round of the event will take place on Friday, and Koepka will tee off with Rickie Fowler and Shane Lowry at 1:03 pm ET.

Jena Sims shared about her hard work for the SI Swimsuit shooting

Jena Sims shared a post on her Instagram handle talking about the second-year grind at the SI Swimsuit in 2025. She shared eight pictures in the post from SI Swimsuit photoshoots in different outfits. With that, she wrote a long caption describing her journey and the hard work she had put in so far. Her words were:

“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team

This week, Jena Sims didn't attend the PGA Championship, and she is following her husband, Koepka, on television.

