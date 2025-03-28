Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims breaks down her go-to style for ‘early morning’ tee times

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has shared details about her go-to style for the early morning tee times at golf tournaments. Sims is a model and fashionista and often shares her outfit choices on her Instagram account.

Sims uploaded a post on her Instagram yesterday for the style series named 30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits. In the post, she wore a black crop top paired with black jeggings; over that combo, she wore a transparent jacket. She also took a black sling bag with her outfit. She captioned the post, writing:

“Great for early morning tee times.”

Sims wore a white crop top with white shorts in another picture from the series. The outfit had yellow floral prints with white shoes and a green bag, the 18th attire of the style series. She posted another blue dress with white and black shoes paired with a black cap and a silver bag.

Sims’ 16th outfit was a pink halter top, a pink pleated skirt, white shoes, and a white bag. Another outfit was a beige, full-sleeved top with a white skirt, white shoes, and a hat.

Jena Sims shared her five outfit choices before Christmas Eve

Jena Sims flaunted her outfit choices on her Instagram account before Christmas Eve. Her first outfit was a red top with pink bows, and she paired it with blue denim and a pink bag. Her outfit was categorized as ‘ornament swap with the girls.’ The second outfit was categorized as a ‘white elephant party’, consisting of a grey dress with a black jacket, black socks, and white shoes.

The third dress was called ‘on the plane’ and the dress contained a beige top with a side slit skirt. The outfit was paired with white shoes and a brown sling bag. The fourth dress was called ‘running into your ex,’ and the dress was black paired with stilettos and golden jewellery. The fifth dress was for a 'last-minute Christmas party' and it was white with pink and red color blocks. The attire was paired with white boots and a red sling bag.

The post was captioned:

“There’s fashion and then there’s holiday fashion and SI Swimsuit model @jenasims has absolutely nailed it! ✨💃The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about. To shop her perfectly curated holiday lookbook head to the link in our bio. #12DaysOfSwimsuit.”

Sims also posts her clothing choices for various parties and her SI Swimsuit bikini choices on Instagram.

