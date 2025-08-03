Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrates her boys' dream come true at Orlando’s Monster Jam

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, celebrated her boys’ dream come true at Orlando Monster Jam. The Koepka family went for a family outing this week, and Sims uploaded snaps of their day on her social media handle.

Ad

They went for the Monster Jam, which was a live monster trucks event featuring the trucks competing on the tracks and in individual competitions. The events tested the skills of several drivers and their heavy trucks, performing free-skill stunts and controlling the speed on the field.

Sims shared Instagram stories with her husband, Koepka, and son Crew, attending the event. The first picture showed Koepka and Crew looking out from the gallery at the competition ground. She captioned it:

Ad

Trending

“Both of my boys’ dreams coming true.”

Brooks Koepka and Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

In the next story, she uploaded a back picture of Crew who held a small Monster truck toy while watching out from the gallery, and she captioned it:

Ad

“Grave Digger’s #1 fan”

Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

The Orlando Monster Jam took place at the Kia Center, 400 W. Church Street, Orlando. The main requirements of the show were that all fans had to be above two years of age, and they had to have tickets. Moreover, their official page prioritised fan health and safety as their top concern. The next Orlando-based event is on Sunday, and the pit party will take place from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM.

Ad

Brooks Koepka's last official tournament was the LIV Golf United Kingdom, where he finished at T47 with a total of 3 over. Before this, he played at the LIV Golf Andalucía and the Open Championship in July, finishing at T32 and missing the cut line after scoring 4 over and 7 over, respectively. Koepka’s best finish came at the LIV Golf Singapore, where he secured a second-place finish after scoring 12 under, and his another top 10 finish came at the LIV Golf Adelaide with a T7 after securing 6 under.

Ad

Jena Sims answered back to critics who claimed the model got a role in Happy Gilmore 2 for Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims is an actress and model by profession, and she works for the Sports Illustrated magazine. She debuted for the magazine in 2024, after being selected for the same in the 2023 Swim Search. She also received a Rookie of the Year award for her contributions to Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Recently, the fashionista featured in Happy Gilmore 2, which was the sequel to Happy Gilmore. However, critics commented that she got the role through her husband, Brooks Koepka, who was among the top-tier golfers in the film.

Sims wasn't the one to sit back and listen. She answered back to them and her words were ( via Fox News):

“When I actually auditioned for Happy Gilmore 2, but everyone thinks I’m in it because of my husband.”

Sims was in the film for a very short duration, and she was featured in a cameo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More