Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims celebrates the ‘marriage’ of her "two favorite things" in latest post 

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, celebrated the marriage of her two favorite things in her latest post. She is known in the golf world, as she often attends several golf tournaments and takes an interest in the sport.

Ad

Besides being the wife of a golfer, Sims is also an SI Swimsuit model by profession and hence, she also has an interest in bikini shoots. Her Instagram profile has several bikini pictures. In her recent Instagram post, she shared that she likes golf and bikinis equally.

In the post, Sims shared a screenshot of a chat with LainSnow, a swimwear line. In the chat, the LainSnow page wrote:

“I am so excited for this. Girls golf doesn't get enough love and as a mom of 3 boys, I am hoping/ praying this has matching little options too because my even my husband can get behind this collab! Thank you!!! Xoxo”

Ad

Trending

In reply, Sims wrote:

“Yes matching whole fam!!”

With that, a timer for the match was added in the post, and Sims captioned the post, writing:

“The marriage of two of my favorite things: Golf and bikinis.”

Screenshot of Jena Sims' chat with LainShow ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Brooks Koepka is bucking up for the upcoming LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral from April 4 to 6. Before that, he played at the LIV Golf Singapore and the LIV Golf Hong Kong to finish in T2 and T35 with scores of 12 under 201 and 5 under 205, respectively. He also played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing in T7 and T33 with 6 under 210 and 5 under 211, respectively.

Ad

Jena Sims teased about the upcoming Masters Tournament

The Masters Tournament is the first major of the PGA Tour roster and the event is only a week away. It will take place from April 10 to 13, and Jena Sims’ husband, Brooks Koepka, will participate in the event after receiving the five-year exemption to the majors following his triumph at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Sims shared six photos of last year's Masters Tournament, where she could be seen with Koepka and Crew. He played in the 2024 Masters as well and finished in T45 with a score of 9 over 297. In the photos, Sims and Crew were wearing caddie attire.

Ad

Koepka not only won the PGA Championship in 2023 but also finished in a T2 place at the Masters with a score of 8 under 280. However, his form faltered at the 2024 Masters. This year, he hasn't played any PGA Tour events yet, and the Masters Tournament will be his PGA Tour start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback