Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrates return of SNL's iconic skit ft. $14M Hollywood star

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, celebrated the return of the iconic SNL skit characters by sharing a post on Instagram. The American model is pretty active on her social media and is known for posting about her day-to-day life and fashion-related content.

Ad

On March 2, Sims posted pictures of watching SNL's The Californians. She posted a snap of Bill Hader's character from the Skit. Sharing the story, she wrote in the caption:

"OMG THE CALIFORNIANS ARE BACK🏆"

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

The Californians' leading characters were back celebrating SNL's 50th anniversary. However, the show wasn’t back; instead, their characters were featured in an advertisement for Volkswagen's new EV commercial, which celebrated the return of Kristen Wiig, and Bill Hader, who has a net worth of $14 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) and Fred Armisen—all the leading characters of The Californians.

Ad

Trending

In the popular skit, Hader played the character of Devon, while Armisen played Stuart, and Wiig played the character of Karina.

Ad

Bill Hader opened up about the show in one of his interviews last month, reflecting on his excitement for the return of the cast for the commercial. He said, via The Hollywood Reporter:

“The idea for ‘The Californians’ sketch was inspired by a bit we used to do at SNL, where we’d explain how we got to places in L.A. Now, more than a decade later, it was great to have everyone back together again and I feel honored that these characters continue to celebrate our love for California, especially after everything this community has been through."

Ad

Jena Sims also reflected on her excitement, marking the return of the iconic characters of the show.

Brooks Koepka's wife celebrates "V Day" with her girls

Jena Sims is pretty active on her Instagram, where she boasts around 314K followers. Last month, she celebrated "V Day" with her girls and later shared a short clip on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of her celebration.

Ad

Sims donned a glamorous black and orange dress and had a poolside celebration with her friends. Her friends enjoyed the day dancing, drinking, and having a delicious meal. Sharing the video of her celebration, Sims wrote:

"V day is for the girls 🩷"

Ad

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka was in Australia around Valentine's week to compete at the LIV Golf Adelaide event. The tournament was held from February 14 to 16. He had a decent outing at the tournament and finished in T7.

Koepka has played in two tournaments on the LIV Golf in the 2025 season. He started the season in Riyadh, where he finished in T33, and then headed to the Adelaide event. He will next play at the Hong Kong event, which is scheduled from March 7 to 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback