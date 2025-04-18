Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims confirms they were asked “over" 30 times to star in a Netflix reality TV show

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims confirmed a repeated invitation from Netflix to appear in popular Full Swing documentary series on Friday. Koepka and his wife are two of the most prominent public figures in the world of golf. Koepka is a LIV Golf star and five-time Major champion. His wife is an actress and model. It could be argued that there is no more famous power couple in golf.

They were glaringly absent from Full Swing's recent series, though. They're a big part of golf, but the third season of Netflix's hit documentary series could not get them involved. It was not for a lack of trying, though.

A new report from People Magazine revealed that Sims and Koepka turned down Full Swing 30 times. Now, on her Instagram story, she's indicating that it was way more than that.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims discussed the Netflix invitation (Instagram/jenamsims)

Sims captioned the post:

"I'll actually take the over on 30..."

The model was asked on a podcast that if they didn't want to join the other golfer and golf families on screen. She said via People:

"We've said, 'No,' like 30 times."

Netflix even offered them "all the creative control" over how they'd be shown in the series, but the celebrity couple still turned them down. They wanted no part of Full Swing no matter how many times Netflix attempted to coax them into joining.

Fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau was also not involved, though his 2024 U.S. Open triumph over Rory McIlroy was a huge part of the third season on Netflix.

Jena Sims on why Brooks Koepka didn't appear on Full Swing

When it comes down to it, even in the age of social media, more coverage is not always good in Jena Sims' eyes. She and her husband declined to be on Full Swing for their own privacy and safety.

Brooks Koepka was not on Full Swing (Image via Imagn)

She revealed why Brooks Koepka had no part in the recent season despite being a big piece of the larger golf storyline today to People:

“I don’t think it’s good for relationships, and Brooks finds it dangerous when people can see sort of the layout of the inside of your home even. We’re big on safety and he’s really big on privacy. There's enough cameras in Brooks' face. We don't need another one."

While Koepka is one of the world's most famous golfers, he's not accustomed to the level of fame that supermodels and actresses, like his wife, are, so she deferred to him and decided not to add another layer of fame to their relationship.

They also have a young son, Crew, together. Sims confirmed to People that she'd love to one day have another child with the former PGA Tour star as well.

