Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims customizes her and son Crew's clothes with special tribute to husband's game

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, customized her and son Crew's clothes with a special tribute to her husband's game. Sims is a fashionista and model by profession, and hence she often shares snippets of her clothing choices on her Instagram handle.Most of her outfits are from trips, outings, vacations, and modelling shoots. However, she recently shared an outfit that was a tribute to her beloved husband, playing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. She uploaded an Instagram story, where she was seen in a white t-shirt with a Brooks’ golf pose animated picture printed on it.Sims further mentioned in the caption that Brooks sent her the photo, and she got a t-shirt made with it.Jena Sims (via Jena Sims' Instagram story)Sims shared another Instagram story, where she printed another t-shirt for Crew with Brooks' photo on it.Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)Brooks Koepka finished playing two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he landed in T15 after scoring rounds of 67 and 56. Before this, he also played the DP World Tour's FedEx Open de France, finishing in fourth place with 14-under, and the BMW PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. He also played at the Amgen Irish Open and missed the cut.Jena Sims leveled up her skincare routine with an advanced regimenJena Sims enhanced her skincare routine ahead of SI Swimsuit week with Radiesse, an FDA-approved advanced treatment designed to help reduce wrinkles and achieve a smoother appearance. She uploaded a video on her Instagram account from her visit to the Radiesse center, mentioning how it could improve the jawline contour and advising people with severe allergies to avoid this treatment.Sims said:“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready…RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds.“Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE…include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects…RADIESSE is available by prescription only.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims has worked as an SI Swimsuit model since 2024, and she got a chance in the magazine through the 2023 Swim Search while she was pregnant. In 2025, Sims was continuing her second year in the SI Swimsuit magazine and got an award for SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.