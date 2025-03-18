Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims dazzles in blue outfit on Day 10 of her style series

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, styled in all blue for her new fashion series. She is already pretty popular on social media, actively posting about her outfits and other fashion-related tips.

Sims began a new series called 30 Days of Golf Outfit on Instagram. She has been posting different outfits for game day.

On the tenth day of the series, Sims flaunted her all-blue dress. She wore a crop top, pairing it with the same color shorts and multicolor Nike shoes. For accessories, she opted for a shiny sling bag and big blue, yellow, and orange earrings. Posting the reel on Instagram, Sims wrote in the caption:

"Day 10 in a pop of color"

Jena Sims is very active on Instagram, where she has around 315K followers. Aside from fashion, she is also known for actively posting about her traveling experiences.

On Feb 21, Sims posted a reel on social media about her exploring Dubai with her son Crew and husband Brooks Koepka. Sharing the video, she captioned it:

"Save this if you’re headed that way!"

Meanwhile, her 30 Days of Golf Outfit videos have also grabbed people's attention, and the tenth-day video has so far accumulated 18.4K views on her account.

A quick recap of Jena Sims' 30 Days of Golf Outfit series

So far, in the 30 Days of Golf Outfit series, Jena Sims has showcased ten outfits. For the first day, she styled in all white with green lines. She wore a white crop top with a matching skirt a green purse and green bangles.

For the second day, Sims styled a blue and white co-ord set. She wore short pants and a matching full-sleeve shirt, pairing them with white shoes and a blue bag.

On Day 3, Sims had a fruit-themed outfit. She wore a white skirt with fruit prints, a plain white t-shirt, and a matching purse that had hanging fruit such as bananas, carrots, and strawberries.

On Day 4, Jena Sims styled in an all-black outfit with a matching purse, while for the fifth day, she styled all red. She opted for a yellow outfit on Day 6, all white on Day 7, and a black dress on Day 8. For the ninth day, Sims wore a green top and a matching white skirt.

Sims will continue her fashion series for 30 days, and it will be interesting to see what more she has in store for fans. So far, her Day 1 reel of the series has garnered the maximum views, reaching 48.5K. Moreover, her fruit-themed outfit for Day 3 has also garnered significant traction on Instagram. She has 40.7K views on that reel so far.

