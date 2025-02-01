Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims dons a stunning $276 dress and $65 sandals during vacation

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, posted her latest vacation attire on Instagram. Koepka will start his 2025 LIV season on February 6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh and before that, the Koepka family went on a trip.

The model and fashionista uploaded a series of photos from the trip to her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of her vacation. In one of the photos, Sims donned an Alyss Maxi Dress that cost $276 and paired it with sandals costing her $65. She captioned the post writing:

“Carpet matches the drapes.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Apart from this, Sims uploaded other stories from her vacation on Instagram. She uploaded a video and a photo of her swimwear, which was pastel green in color with shades of baby pink. She also wore a see-through white shirt along with the attire and see-through trousers paired with sunglasses.

Trending

Sims also uploaded a photo of the pool showing Crew’s milk bottle and wrote a quirky caption:

“Bottle service.”

Crew's feeding bottle ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Sims shared a collage of four photos in the story and in the collage, she gave a sneak glimpse of her son Crew. Out of four photos, two were of Sims and two were of Crew. Crew could be seen wearing a beachy outfit that included a beige half-shirt with starfish prints and beige shorts.

Jena Sims shared five outfit ideas for the Christmas

Jena Sims shared five different outfit ideas for Christmas on December 24. She did an outdoor ramp walk showcasing her clothing choices. The first outfit was categorized as ‘ornament swap with the girls’ and the attire included a red t-shirt paired with slit denims and white shoes.

The second outfit was called the ‘white elephant party' and she wore a grey dress with a black blazer, white shoes, and socks. She paired the attire with a black bag. The third attire called ‘on the plane’ showed a beige woolen top along with a beige slit skirt with white shoes and a brown bag.

The fourth outfit was called ‘running into your ex’ and she wore a black dress with a cutout. She paired it with stilettos. The last one was called ‘last minute Christmas shopping', where she wore a white dress paired with a red sling bag and white boots.

"There’s fashion and then there’s holiday fashion and SI Swimsuit model @jenasims has absolutely nailed it! ✨💃The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about. To shop her perfectly curated holiday lookbook head to the link in our bio. #12DaysOfSwimsuit"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback