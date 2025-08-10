Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims drops 3-word reaction to clip showing two sides of fatherhood

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared her reaction to a video showing two sides of a father. On Saturday, she reshared a reel on her Instagram story.It was a short video that initially showed a father playing with his son in a swimming pool and throwing him in the water. The following clip showed the father taking care of the baby. Social media influencer Taylor Alboher shared the reel on her Instagram account with a caption:&quot;gotta love dads&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was reshared by Jena Sims, writing:&quot;The best part&quot;Still from Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims's Instagram story/@jenamsimsBrooks Koepka and Jena Sims are the proud parents of a son named Crew. They welcomed the baby on July 27, 2023, six weeks ahead of the due date. He stayed in the NICU for a few days.Sims actively shares the adorable videos of her son on her Instagram account, where she boasts around 333K followers.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, celebrates the second birthday of CrewLast month, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' son Crew turned 2, and on the special day, the SI Swimsuit model shared an adorable reel. Sims posted the memorable moment with the young boy and penned a heartfelt caption for him. She wrote:&quot;Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka 🩵&quot;Prior to celebrating his birthday, Sims and Crew joined Brooks Koepka at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland. She had shared a few snippets of her outing to Mussenden Temple with her son on her Instagram account on July 21.&quot;Dracarys!&quot; she wrote.Sims shared a picture of Crew in the first slide of the post. The two-year-old donned cream pants and a hoodie and ran on the grass. In addition to that, she posted several snaps of their outing and also a few, including her cheering for the five-time Major winner at The Open.However, Brooks Koepka had a tough time on the greens, and after playing two rounds of 75 and 74, he missed the cut at the final Major of the year. The American had played in all four Majors in 2025 but missed the cut in three and was tied for 12th at the US Open.Koepka's outings in LIV Golf were comparatively decent. The 35-year-old was close to winning the Singapore event but settled in solo second place. He was tied for seventh at the Adelaide, T18 in Miami, and T17 in Korea.This week, he is playing at the LIV Golf Chicago event, but after two rounds, he is tied for 35th place. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, August 10.