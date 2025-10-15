Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims drops 4-word reaction to latest collab with fellow SI Swimsuit model

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, wrote a 4-word reaction to the latest collaboration with fellow SI Swimsuit model. Jena Sims is a model and fashionista by profession. Recently, the SI Swimsuit’s Instagram page shared photos of Sims and Katie Austin in their workout series.They posted six photos, where three workout outfits were shown. In the first picture, Sims wore a dark green top with black shorts. Whereas Austin wore a light green top with black shorts. The next picture showed both of them in black tops and black shorts.The third photo showed Sims in a pink bralette top and Austin in a brown bralette top. The post further mentioned that more such weekly photos would arrive. Here's the post: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs this post came up, Katie Austin commented:“So excited for this, woohoo”To this, Sims replied:“Let’s keep it going.”Jena Sims and Katie Austin ( via Instagram)Before beginning her second year on SI Swimsuit, Sims also leveled up her skincare with an advanced regimen.Jena Sims upgraded her beauty game with an advanced skincare regimenJena Sims shared a post on her Instagram handle, revealing her advanced skincare regimen, which was called Radiesse. She mentioned in the post that the skincare routine was to help her facial wrinkles and folds. In the same post, she added that it was FDA-approved to help with jawline loss. But people with skin sensitivity should stay away from it. She wrote:“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready…RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21. Do not use RADIESSE…if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders.”Further she spoke about to the common side effects of Radiesse, like bruising, redness, pain, and more. She said,“Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE or RADIESSE (+) include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects. RADIESSE is available by prescription only - so ask your provider if RADIESSE is right for you..”Sims is continuing her second year in the SI Swimsuit magazine in 2025, and she is halfway through the year. The model got selected through the 2023 Swim Search. Sims also received an award this year for becoming the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.