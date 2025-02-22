Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims drops major update on son Crew's physical condition

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared a major update on their son Crew's physical condition on Instagram. Crew was born six weeks prematurely in July 2023, a year after Koepka and Sims' wedding. However, the newborn was born with the medical issue of Flat Head Syndrome, therefore requiring a stay at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Because of the condition, Crew has worn a corrective helmet for over a year. In a recent Instagram stories post by Sims, she expressed her happiness at the end of the treatment. Amid a background of fish-shaped balloons with a sea theme, she wrote:

"13 months dreamed of finally having our moment right here. I even lost it one day when we had an appt and another family had their graduation"

In the next post, she shared a family picture with Brooks Koepka where Crew could be seen in a tiny graduation cap and wrote:

"Crew finally got his turn!"

In another story, Jena Sims could be seen laughing while Crew attempted to remove his graduation cap. The Sports Illustrated model wrote:

"The graduation cap lasted all of 5 seconds, thankfully they are a pro at photos (laughing emoji)"

Screenshots of Jena Sims's Instagram Story (Credit: @jenamsims/Instagram)

In another Instagram stories post, Sims explained that Crew had a severe condition of torticollis and plagiocephaly which impacted his head and neck symmetry. She clarified that the condition wasn't because he was born prematurely but developed in the womb itself. She wrote:

"It's never going to be 'perfect' because he was such a severe case. Look up torticollis and plagiocephaly if you want to learn more, it has absolutely nothing to do with more tummy time for the haters out there. This began in utero, and continued throughout his stay in the NICU."

"We are so pleased and so happy. The main thing to notice here is his ear symmetry. This would affect future helmets/hats/sunglasses."

She also shared three 3D scans showing how Crew's head had changed because of the corrective helmet.

When Brooks Koepka shared that Crew's fight for life made him uninterested in golf

In October 2024, LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka shared that golf became the least of his concerns when his newborn son, Crew, was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

At the LIV Golf Jeddah, Koepka was asked if his family had helped him focus on golf, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"It’s definitely changed it. I think the first little bit I was not interested in golf at all. Crew was fighting for his life, so golf became very irrelevant for me for a little bit. Now that he’s doing well, I’m able to focus a little better, and it’s definitely driven me a little bit to be more dedicated."

"I just want to show, I know he can’t see it right now, but show him exactly what hard work, dedication, practice — if you do what you’re supposed to do, it eventually will work out for you if you put all the effort in," Brooks Koepka added.

Brooks Koepka finished fifth in the season's standings in 2024. He had finished third in 2023.

