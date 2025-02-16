Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims drops a sneak peek of her go-to activity in Jupiter

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has dropped a sneak peek of her go-to activity in Jupiter, Florida, for her 313,000 followers on Instagram. She often posts her whereabouts from trips on her social media handle.

Sims shared an Instagram story with the couple's son Crew enjoying the view on a cruise. She wrote about her favorite activity in a caption.

“One of my favourite things to do in Jupiter is the conch cruise. Anytime anyone visits this is what we do. It's half an hour, right outside of U Tiki, $20 a pop. So chill so worth it. They drive you around the lighthouse on a pontoon. This baby loves being on the water,” Brooks Koepka's wife wrote.

Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story) (@jenamsims)

The next Instagram story was another photo of Sims and Crew from the cruise:

“Tonight we had dinner plans at Jetty’s, so I went an hour early so we could do the conch cruise and watch the boats.”

Jena Sims and Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story) (@jenamsims)

Brooks Koepka's wife shared a third story, which was a short clip. She wrote:

“Jupiter locals prob rolling their eyes at Jetty's but they recently revamped the space and have a new menu- give it another go!!”

The next Instagram story was of the menu at Jetty's restaurant.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrated Valentine's Day with her girlfriends

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared a series of fourteen photos on her Instagram handle with her girlfriends on Valentine's Day. The first picture was a solo of her wearing a black see-through dress with orange patterns. The next clip showed her with her dog entering a lawn filled with surprise gifts.

There were several other photos, captioned:

“It’s not Galentines if you do it on the day.”

While Sims celebrated Valentine's Day with her friends, her husband was playing at the LIV Golf Adelaide. He finished at the T7 position with a 6 under in total. He shot 69 in the first round with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back.

Brooks Koepka fired 71 in the second round with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Following that, he shot 70 in the third round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Before this, Koepka played at the LIV Golf Riyadh and finished at T33 with a score of 5 under.

