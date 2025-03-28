Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims excited with LIV Golf set to return to Miami

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims will be in Miami for the next LIV Golf tournament. The former had been traveling all around the world to play tournaments in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and China.

Ad

Sims was not able to attend those tournaments, so she had to watch her husband play on television. Now, she gets the chance to be in the crowd and watch Koepka play up close and personal.

Brooks Koepka's wife is glad to have golf in person again (Instagram/jenamsims)

She captioned an Instagram story celebrating this fact:

Ad

Trending

"Finally get to watch golf IRL."

Koepka, with his wife watching from across the world, has had the following finishes this season:

T33 at Riyadh

T7 at Adelaide

T35 at Hong Kong

Second at Singapore

Miami is the last stop of the schedule for LIV Golf before the Masters. They've enjoyed a three-week hiatus leading into this event. Koepka will be present at the Masters along with some other LIV stars.

Koepka remains in search of a green jacket, notably tying for second in 2023 with fellow LIV star Phil Mickelson. They lost to Jon Rahm, who would go on to join LIV not even a year later.

Ad

Despite the lack of OWGR rank and the lack of a green jacket, Koepka is eligible for the tournament thanks to his 2023 PGA Championship win. That was his third career PGA Championship title, and it secured him a spot in the Masters for five years.

Brooks Koepka hopes TV deal helps LIV Golf grow

With his wife Jena Sims being forced to watch some LIV Golf tournaments on television, Brooks Koepka is happy that LIV has gotten a substantial TV deal that he believes is going to put them in the right direction.

Ad

Brooks Koepka is hopeful for the TV deal (Image via Imagn)

After four years, Brooks Koepka isn't happy with where his tour is. He said via Yahoo! Sports:

Ad

"Obviously there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott [O'Neil]… I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be and where I think it should be. Because we are behind. To be quite fair. Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market."

Ad

That's where he believes the television deal with FOX Sports will make a huge difference. He clarified:

“The new TV deal definitely helps, but we need to take that and expand it and grow it. We’re not on Fox every time we play. So we’ve still got room to grow but we’ve got the right people in charge now and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Initially, LIV was on the CW and some streaming locations, but it landed the big FOX deal between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback