Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims ‘first date kinda nervous’ in Italy

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is having a good time in Europe. She was there to support her husband for the Open Championship and then headed to Italy.On Monday, Sims shared a slew of stories of her outing on her Instagram account. She was in Toscana, Italy, and was joined by social media influencer Olivia Figueroa.In one of Instagram stories, Jena Sims shared a snap of a table in a picturesque location with greenery in the background. In the caption, she humorously admitted to being &quot;nervous&quot; for a date.&quot;On a first date kinda nervous,&quot; she wrote.Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims ‘nervous’ for a first date in Italy/@jenamsimsBrooks Koepka's wife was in Northern Ireland last week for the Open Championship. However, the LIV golfer struggled with his game and missed the cut after two rounds on Friday, July 18.Scottie Scheffler has won the major event, wrapping up with the finale on Sunday, July 20.Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares a glimpse of her Northern Ireland vacationJena Sims explored Northern Ireland while on a trip with her husband and son, Crew, for the Open Championship. On Monday, she posted a few pictures of her outing to Mussenden Temple with a one-word caption.&quot;Dracarys!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMussenden Temple and Downhill in Northern Ireland were the locations for the shooting of the Game of Thrones Dragonstone exterior. Sims has shared a picture of Crew in the first snap of the post.Crew was running in the grass in an off-white outfit. In addition to that, she also shared a few snaps of her husband playing in The Open and some of her and Crew cheering for the five-time Major winner.During her Open Championship outing, Brooks Koepka's wife collaborated with golf WAGs and shared a hilarious reel on her Instagram account last week. The video has an overlay text saying:&quot;When the younger hot golf WAGS want to do TikTok&quot;In the clip, Sims asked the WAGs, including Tony Finau's wife Alayna, Akshay Bhatia's fiancée Presleigh, and Sahith Theegala's girlfriend Juju Chan, some humorous questions.&quot;Am I too old to be here?&quot; Sims asked.She then asked:&quot;Is it looked weird that I am here?&quot;All the WAGs said no, and then Sims asked them:&quot;Am I hotter than these little b*****s?&quot;To which, Alayna Finau said:&quot;Yes&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on the greens, Brooks Koepka started his campaign at the tournament with an opening round of 75 and then struggled further in the second round. He played a round of 72 on the next day and missed the cut. He missed the cut in three out of the four majors this year. At the U.S. Open, he was impressive and settled in T12.