Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts her latest hairdo in new post

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, flaunted her latest hairdo in a new post. She is a Swimsuit SI model who regularly updates her fans with her trips and outfits on social media. Recently, she shared her makeover photo on Instagram.

Sims shared a picture on her Instagram story, where she posed as if looking back at the camera. She wore a black top with a white skirt and flaunted her hair, which was colored blonde. She captioned it, writing:

“This color though @jenasims @bond8miami Length and highlight X me.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

This was one of the outfits Sims wore at the Masters Tournament. She also wore caddie attire at the Masters along with Crew to cheer for her husband, Koepka, who was selected as one of the twelve LIV players at the PGA Tour major.

Brooks Koepka couldn't make it through the cutline at the 2025 Masters Tournament after scoring 149 in total. He shot 74 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. He fired 75 in the next round with three birdies on the front nine and one eagle on the back nine.

Last year, Koepka finished in T45 with Sahith Theegala, and his total score was 9 over after four rounds. He shot 73 in the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. He fired 73 in the second round with four birdies, 76 and 75 with three and four birdies, respectively, in the third and fourth rounds.

Jena Sims revealed about her wedding-like Masters' packing in a recent podcast show

Jena Sims joined Nikki and Brie's show after coming back from her trip to Augusta National. In the show, she shared her packing plans for the major championship week. She said:

“We joke that, like, the Masters is like a themed wedding that everyone nails the dress code for. You always find, like, you know, there’s always somebody that’s trying to upstage the bride. There’s a few of those popping around.

"You know, throughout the year, I just think of things for the Masters. Like, I’ve had this “birdie bird” tank top, and I think it’s kind of funny and cheeky to wear. I think about it all year long, and I just kind of hang on to pieces. But to actually pack? Two hours.”

Before the Masters Tournament, Sims launched a series called 30 Days of Tournament Outfits, and she displayed all types of clothing that could be worn to the golf events.

