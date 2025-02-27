Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims joins the '7am Club', shares glimpses of extensive workout routine

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, joined the 7 am club and shared glimpses of her extensive workout routine. Sims is an SI Swimsuit model and mother to her son Crew, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her husband. She often shares posts about her modeling ventures and fitness-related updates.

Recently, she did the same by sharing Instagram stories of her 7 a.m. workout routine. In the stories, Sims was seen in a sea-blue workout outfit. The first story was a video of Sims, in which the lady was using a mat to support her hands and doing an upper-body workout. She captioned the story:

"Upper body is bodying."

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

The next story showed Sims lying down using two small dumbbells and doing an arms exercise while resting her body on gym equipment. The third story showed Sims doing a shoulder workout by pulling weights, and in the third video, the camera focused on her shoulders. The third story also carried a caption that read:

“Sexy sculpted shoulders.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Before this, Sims shared a post on her Instagram handle on February 18 and in the post, she shared a video of her hips workout. The video was in Sims’ house with a personal trainer and she wrote a caption along with the video, that read:

“A peek into a booty $ession with @jenamsims !! We do a mix of in person and FaceTime several times a week. Lots of weights, bands, machines. Hard work pays off!!! Follow along for more workouts. 🍑☀️👙 @si_swimsuit”

Besides these, Sims also made several other gym-related posts on her Instagram like videos dedicated to leg press.

Jena Sims compared her SI Swimsuit training to Brooks Koepka's US Open preparations

Jena Sims became the mother of Crew in July 2023. Following that, Sims had to struggle a lot with baby care. Yet, Sims kept dedicated to reshaping her body and she became the SI Swimsuit rookie in 2024. Following her struggles, she shared about her journey with Yahoo Entertainment. She also added that reshaping her body was no less than Brooks Koepka preparing for the US Open.

Her words were ( via Yahoo Sports):

“As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn’t kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, ‘It’s go time,'...I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week…I sat him down and said this is going to be the equivalent of me training for a major golf tournament and it kind of resonated with him.”

Sims further shared that Koepka was supportive at that time, as there were no upcoming major tournaments. He even used to work his entire schedule around his wife.

