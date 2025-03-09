Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims jokes about parenting challenges at dinner

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, joked about the parenting challenges she faces at dinner. Sims posted at times about the various challenges she dealt with while pregnant with Crew, and on Saturday, she took to her social media to highlight one of the challenges of parenthood.

Sims took to her Instagram handle on March 8 to post a picture of her son Crew's toys and drawings, mentioning that she wanted to prevent the one-year-old from using digital gadgets during dinnertime.

“Just out here trying to raise a screen free kid at dinner,” she captioned her Instagram story.

Jena Sims showing Crew's toys ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Apart from playing with Crew, Sims also shared stories of her playing with the children at the Cheer Inclusive cheer camp in Palm Beach. In the post, Sims could be seen donning a white t-shirt. She also shared more photos and videos from the day where she could be seen enjoying with children.

Jena Sims with other kids ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

As Sims engaged herself in charity work, Brooks Koepka took part in LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished at T35 with a score of 5-under 205. Before that, he also played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and landed at T7 with a score of 6-under 210.

Jena Sims shared her notions about surrogacy in a Q&A session

Jena Sims joined a Q&A session on Instagram, and answered several personal and career-related questions. Out of those questions, one was whether Sims would consider surrogacy for her second child. In response, she said:

“I personally would not. If that's your prerogative, I'm here for that journey for you! I'm not the most maternal person per se, so I felt that carrying my own child really cemented that bond. And I feel so blessed to be able to have done so. It wasn't easy- Crew is a damn near miracle.”

She encountered another question in the Q&A session regarding how she would approach decent men if she were single. Her answer was:

“Idk, I made the first move on my husband so I'd prob do the same. I'm shameless and what's meant for you will not pass you by (or be scared of you lol).”

She also shared some added tips for new mothers, including not stressing out about food habits, painting their nails, and pampering themselves. She also answered two questions regarding Crew. The first one was regarding the child’s whereabouts, and Sims answered that Crew liked reactions to his actions.

She added that he was learning words and carrying golf clubs everywhere, and mentioned that Crew’s age was 19 months old. In the next question, she answered that Crew wasn't wearing helmets anymore and that his head’s shape wasn't perfect yet not noticeable.

