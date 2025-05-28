Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims lauds the six finalists in SI Swimsuit’s special contest

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has lauded six finalists in SI Swimsuit’s special contest. Sims, who often shared SI Swimsuit-related updates on her social media handle, shared a new update with her fans about the SI Swimsuit 2025 Swim Search.

Ad

Sims reshared a post on her Instagram story by the SI Swimsuit's Instagram page. The original post announced the finalists for the SI SwimSearch 2025, and Sims showed her excitement for these girls with a caption that read:

“So pumped for these girls!! I remember this feeling like it was yesterday.”

SI Swimsuit finalists (via Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims)

The 2025 Swim Search selected six finalists - Dominique Ruotolo, Tunde Oyeneyin, Raeann Langas, Allison Mason, Leticia Martinez, and Jilly Anais. The finalists have been chosen to walk the runway at the Miami Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.

Ad

Trending

They would be accompanied by SI Swimsuit models, who were cover stars, including Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, and Jordan Chiles. From the six finalists, one will be selected as the 2026 SI Swimsuit Rookie.

Sims participated in the 2023 Swim Search and appeared in SI Swimsuit magazine as a rookie in 2024. She participated in several shoots and will continue her SI Swimsuit ventures in 2025.

Jena Sims described her hard work behind the SI Swimsuit shooting

Jena Sims talked about her journey in the 2025 SI Swimsuit season. Sims shared a post that included eight photos in different swimsuits, and she wrote a long post about the second-year grind in the fashion magazine.

Ad

“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team,” her caption read.

Ad

Ad

In 2025, Sims received an award for being the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie, and the model posted about her special day on Instagram. She donned a golden dress and shared a video of the award ceremony on May 16. With that, she wrote a caption that read:

“Serving looks and taking titles. @jenasims is your 2024 #SISwimsuit Rookie of the Year.”

While Jena Sims focuses on her career, Brooks Koepka finished playing at the PGA Championship earlier this month and failed to make the cutline. Scottie Scheffler triumphed at this year's PGA Championship with an 11-under. Koepka last won the PGA Championship in 2023 with a 9-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More