Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims posed in her green Masters' Tournament-inspired outfit in the 30-day series of dresses. She is quite active on social media and being a model, she often posts her outfits on social media. She started a 30-day challenge of tournament outfits and recently shared her latest, and 13th, attire of the series.

Sims was decked in a green body con leather dress with a green bow, white shoes, and a green sling bag with a Masters logo. She captioned the post, writing:

“Lucky 13”

Before this, Sims shared another reel of the same series, her 12th outfit, which was a green crop top with a pleated skirt in white and mustard. She paired it with white shoes and socks. The 11th attire of the series was a pink dress paired with shoes and a green bag.

There were 10 more outfit ideas in the series, including a blue top paired with a blue skirt, a green top with a white skirt, a black dress, a white t-shirt with a skirt, another black polo dress, and more.

While Sims is flaunting her outfits, Brooks Koepka isn't playing any tournaments this week. His next event will be LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral from April 4 to 6. He last played at the LIV Golf Singapore finishing in T2 with a score of 12 under 201.

Koepka also played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, the LIV Golf Adelaide, and the LIV Golf Riyadh finishing in T35, T7, and T33 with scores of 5 under 205, 6 under 210, and 5 under 211, respectively.

Jena Sims donned a purple dress for the charity function

Jena Sims is well known for her fashion sense by now. The SI Swimsuit model not only shares her exclusive bikini outfits on Instagram but also other attires. She wore a purple dress for a charity function on March 5, a fundraiser for the UnLimbited Foundation.

The dress had a velvet shine with designs and frills on the chest line and the edges of the outfit. Sims shared 16 photos of the outfit, wherein the first photo she solo posed. There were more pictures from the evening. Sims captioned the post, writing:

"That feeling when you help raise over 1 million dollars. @unlimbitedfoundation thank you for having me as your host, let’s do it even bigger next year. 💜 Each dollar raised goes towards the @paleyinstitute patients stay at @quantumhouse since they travel from all over the world for limb lengthening and life improving surgeries. They truly are the best in the world."

Sims has her foundation called the Pageant of Hope, which hosts beauty pageants to raise money for children fighting health problems.

