Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims posts 19-photo-long dump of heartwarming moments with husband and their 1.5-y/o baby as LIV Golf restarts

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, is a prominent social media personality. She often shares snippets of her life, fashion choices and other updates with her 309k followers on Instagram.

Recently, Sims took to the social media platform to post a photo dump of a few heartwarming moments shared with her husband and their 1.5 year child, Crew. The 19-photo carousel was headlined by the most adorable picture of Crew looking on while sitting on a cart at a golf course.

Further pictures and videos showed the toddler exploring the course, playing while Koepka practiced his swing, relaxing at home with his parents, and even sleeping on his teddy bear, among other endearing moments. The photo dump also featured Sims enjoying quality time with Koepka at home, playing mini golf with friends, savoring a fancy dinner, and casually sipping a drink while watching Koepka and his team play on the golf course.

Koepka will soon get busy after the LIV Golf season starts in Riyadh in February. As such, it seems like the family spent some much needed quality time together before the packed year-long schedule kickstarts. Sims captioned the post with the following text:

"Quiet lil moments before the season gets going,"

Koepka was last seen at 'The Showdown' in December last year. He teamed up with fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau. The pair took on PGA Tour players Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Informally dubbed as the LIV Golf vs PGA Tour match-off, the latter went on to win the exhibition event receiving little to no competition from Koepka and DeChambeau.

When Jena Sims talked about her and Brooks Koepka's dream rooms in their home

Jena Sims has previously stated how different her and Brooks Koepka's aesthetics are. While Sims likes glitter and sparkles, Koepka has a preference for black and white.

The couple built their home in Florida and moved there in 2021. The pair's different choices for interiors is also apparent from their favorite rooms in their house. The 35-year-old mentioned to SI Swimsuit in 2024 that when they were planning their home together, they each got one thing that they wanted which didn't have to necessarily make sense to the other.

Possibly inspired from 'Sex and the City', Sims installed a wine fridge in her closet. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka built a Nike room, protected by a password.

"Brooks really wanted a Nike shoe room where you walk in and it’s just Nikes on every single wall. It’s the coolest room in this house. It’s password protected to get in, like so futuristic. That was his like dream room because he’s a collector, and mine was my closet," she told SI Swimsuit.

Notably, Nike has been a long-time sponsor of Koepka.

