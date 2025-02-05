Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims promises 'kid-friendly' content following Dubai vacation

Jena Sims is shaking things up on her social media, having shared several glimpses of her time from her recent trip to Dubai. After providing updates on her holiday looks with Brooks Topeka and her son Crew, Sims is now promising more 'kid-friendly content' in the latest Instagram update.

On Monday (Feb. 3), she shared an Instagram story that focused on her time with Crew and was captioned:

"Going to do a post on all the kid friendly things we did in Dubai. As always, thnx @jmlworldwide for doing the heavy lifting🏋️‍♀️✈️🌏"

Jena Sims (Instagram story)

In the story, Jena Sims also tagged JML, a travel company that provides luxury travel services such as hotels, jets and yachts. In the photo, she is wearing an all-white outfit, holding Crew's pram and posing in a garden.

LIV Tour golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims met at the 2015 Masters. They made their relationship public at the 2017 U.S. Open and tied the knot in June 2022. Their son, Crew, was born in July 2023.

On January 26, a week before her trip, Jena shared an Instagram reel showcasing all the outfits she would be wearing.

"What I'm packing for our first overseas trip of the year," she captioned the reel.

Sims wore a casual T-shirt and trousers for her first look. For her second look, she wore a crop top paired with a grey skirt, followed by a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

The next look was a beige top with a beige skirt, followed by the all-white look she later shared in her latest Instagram story. She showed a few more looks in the clothes-based reel. Since yesterday, Jena has been sharing many moments from her trip to Dubai on Instagram. On the work front, Jena Sims is an American actress who has also modeled for Sports Illustrated.

When Jena Sims shined at Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway show

Jena Sims returned to the sport-illustrated swimsuit runway show at W South Beach at the Miami Swim Week on June 1, 2024. The 35-year-old also co-won the 2024 SI swim search, taking the stage and marking a full-circle moment. Interestingly, she had walked on the same runway last year while carrying her son, Crew.

Sims first joined the brand through its open casting call as a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue. Six other models, including Achieng Agutu and Penny Lane, also shared the win. In addition to modeling, Sims is a swimwear designer, beauty investor and founder of HBBQs, Inc.

On the other hand, Brooks Koepka and his LIV Golf teammates are all set to start their season. The first LIV night tournament will be held on February 6 in Riyadh, and it will be the first event of the 2025 season.

