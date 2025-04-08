Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reflects on her "cheesy" Instagram series since its end

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, finally completed her 30-day outfit series for the Masters. The American model has created a unique look challenge, sharing her glamorous look for the Masters. She finally posted the 30-day look on Monday, April 7, on her Instagram to mark the completion of the series.

On Monday, Brooks Koepka's wife took to her Instagram account to reshare the 30th-day outfit on her story. In the caption of the story, she reflected on the looks while talking about the journey. She wrote:

"We made it 30 days!! As cheesy as this may have come across, it was so much fun, so much time, so much cleanup 😛 and led to some cool s*** so thank you for entertaining me."

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

For her 30th-day Masters' outfit challenge, Jena Sims was styled in a white one-shoulder short dress. She had two dresses of different colors for the look. The one in white and another one in black.

Mrs. Koepka's 30-day challenge has also garnered significant attention, as the 30th-day video has so far accumulated 17.3K views. Meanwhile, this week her husband, Brooks Koepka, will finally tee off for the Masters 2025.

What are Brooks Koepka's odds for the Masters 2025?

Koepka has clinched a total of five Major titles in his career, but he is yet to taste victory at the Masters. The American is looking forward to winning the prestigious green jacket at the Augusta National in 2025. With odds of +3000, per CBS Sports, Koepka is one of the favorites to win the Major.

He has been pretty impressive with his game at the Masters and even came very close to victory in 2023. But unfortunately, he lost the title to Jon Rahm, who now plays on the LIV Golf. Koepka was also settled in second at the Masters back in 2019, but last year he had a tough time on the greens and settled in 45th place.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is one of the favorite bets for the Masters in 2025, with odds of +400, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Here are the odds for the Masters 2025 (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

The Masters 2025 will officially begin with its first round on Thursday, April 10, at the Augusta National Golf Course.

