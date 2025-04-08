Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reflects on her "cheesy" Instagram series since its end

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, finally completed her 30-day outfit series for the Masters. The American model has created a unique look challenge, sharing her glamorous look for the Masters. She finally posted the 30-day look on Monday, April 7, on her Instagram to mark the completion of the series.
On Monday, Brooks Koepka's wife took to her Instagram account to reshare the 30th-day outfit on her story. In the caption of the story, she reflected on the looks while talking about the journey. She wrote:
"We made it 30 days!! As cheesy as this may have come across, it was so much fun, so much time, so much cleanup 😛 and led to some cool s*** so thank you for entertaining me."
For her 30th-day Masters' outfit challenge, Jena Sims was styled in a white one-shoulder short dress. She had two dresses of different colors for the look. The one in white and another one in black.
Mrs. Koepka's 30-day challenge has also garnered significant attention, as the 30th-day video has so far accumulated 17.3K views. Meanwhile, this week her husband, Brooks Koepka, will finally tee off for the Masters 2025.
What are Brooks Koepka's odds for the Masters 2025?
Koepka has clinched a total of five Major titles in his career, but he is yet to taste victory at the Masters. The American is looking forward to winning the prestigious green jacket at the Augusta National in 2025. With odds of +3000, per CBS Sports, Koepka is one of the favorites to win the Major.
He has been pretty impressive with his game at the Masters and even came very close to victory in 2023. But unfortunately, he lost the title to Jon Rahm, who now plays on the LIV Golf. Koepka was also settled in second at the Masters back in 2019, but last year he had a tough time on the greens and settled in 45th place.
Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is one of the favorite bets for the Masters in 2025, with odds of +400, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Here are the odds for the Masters 2025 (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Jason Day +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Sergio Garcia +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
The Masters 2025 will officially begin with its first round on Thursday, April 10, at the Augusta National Golf Course.