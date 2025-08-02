Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims relives her cheer squad days in latest IG story

  • home icon
By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 02, 2025 04:42 GMT
Brooks Koepka's fashionista wife, Jena Sims, relieved her cheer squad days in her latest social media post. Sims is a social butterfly and often shares posts about her daily life and career-related updates. Recently, she shared a screenshot of an Instagram chat that showed an old picture.

Sims shared a snap of her conversation with a friend, who sent a photo of her cheerleading days with other friends. With the Instagram story, she wrote a caption:

“Not one of my old cheer squad photos on sale at Goodwill.”
Sims has over the years ventured into many different fields and recently collaborated with the SI Swimsuit magazine. While Sims is doing these, her husband, Brooks Koepka, is taking a week off from playing tournaments, and his last appearance was at the LIV Golf United Kingdom, where the golfer finished at T47 with a 3-over score.

Before that, he also appeared at the Open Championship to miss the cut line after scoring 75 and 74 in the first and second rounds, respectively. His best performance was at the LIV Golf Singapore, with a second-place finish.

Jena Sims focused on her skincare with Radiesse before the SI Swimsuit week

As a model Jena Sims needed to maintain her appearance, and hence she levelled up her skincare routine. Before the SI Swimsuit week and on June 26, Sims shared a video of visiting the Radiesse clinic, and furthermore, she shared the perks and cons of the Radiesse treatment in her Instagram post.

Sims further added the safety protocols with Radiesse as well. Her words were:

“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready!...Do not use RADIESSE and RADIESSE (+) if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders, or a known hypersensitivity to lidocaine or aesthetics of the amide type.”
She added that Radiesse could cause chewing problems. She told:

“Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE or RADIESSE (+) include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects. These are not all the possible side effects with RADIESSE and RADIESSE (+). RADIESSE is available by prescription only - so ask your provider if RADIESSE is right for you.”
Jena Sims previously modeled for SI Swimsuit in 2024 and also received the Rookie of the Year award for the magazine in 2025. The model was selected for the magazine in 2023 through SI Swim Search when she was pregnant with her baby, Crew.

