Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals time left for son Crew's helmet

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently revealed how much time is left for their son Crew's helmet. For the uninitiated, Crew has been wearing a helmet for nearly a year due to medical reasons, but now it is going to come off soon.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims welcomed their son, Crew, on July 27, 2023. However, he was born prematurely, as Sims had to undergo an emergency C-section. As a result, he was kept in the NICU for a few days, which led to Flat Head Syndrome. To help rectify this, doctors prescribed a helmet to protect his head and ensure proper shaping.

On Monday, February 10, Jena Sims took to Instagram to share an important update regarding Crew's helmet.

"First off, look at this round head down to just under 3 weeks left of helmet. Second, I got some curl spray for him and oh my god these curls," she wrote.

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims celebrates LIV golfers receiving Open Championship exemption

On Monday, The R&A announced a new qualification category for LIV Golf professionals to earn a place in The Open Championship. Following this news, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, took to Instagram to express her excitement about LIV golfers receiving Open Championship exemptions.

Earlier, The R&A announced that the leading player in the top five of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of June 29, who has not already received an exemption, will qualify for The Open Championship.

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, stated that LIV Golf players should have the opportunity to compete in The Open Championship through individual season standings as well as preset criteria.

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July," he said as per LIV Golf.

The 153rd Open Championship will be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland from July 17 to July 20.

Speaking of Brooks Koepka, he is already exempt for The Open Championship after winning the 2023 PGA Championship. He has made eight cuts in ten starts at the oldest major, with one top-five finish.

Besides Brooks Koepka, the following players are also exempt for The Open Championship:

Marc Leishman

Tom McKibbin

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Henrik Stenson

