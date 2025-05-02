Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims reveals the biggest diet change she’s made recently

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently revealed her diet plan to her fans on social media. The American model and social media fashion influencer took to her Instagram story on Thursday, May 2, to have a Q&A session with her fans.

Her fans asked her about her personal and professional life in the session, while some even asked questions related to her fitness and diet. A fan praised the SI swimsuit model for her fitness and asked for a diet plan. In response, Sims wrote:

"Thnx! The biggest change I've made is even if I'm full I try to eat a little more of the protein on my plate. I also started walking more and that leaned me out, since I don't do cardio. Also, eating at home before events has helped me not slam fries/charcuterie/cake/whatever else when I'm out."

Still from Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims's Instagram story/@jenamsims

Last month, Jena Sims left her fans in awe with her photoshoot session for the SI Swimsuit. She had a photoshoot at an elegant location surrounded by water on the island.

On April 23, taking to her Instagram account, Sims shared some rare glimpses of her behind the scenes of the photoshoot with a four-word caption which said:

"Bermuda bits and bobs"

Sims posed in a blue bikini for the photoshoot while also posting some other pictures of the location.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims confirms her presence at the US Open

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, often accompanies him in his golf outings. She was there with him at the first Major of the year in April, The Masters, and in her recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Sims even confirmed her presence at the US Open 2025.

Koepka, winner of the 2023 PGA Championship, would be in the field, and his wife would also join him on the greens to cheer for him.

Still from Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims's Instagram story/@jenamsims

In another Instagram story, Sims shared the details of her relationship with Koepka and revealed how they met and began dating. The model said that she slid into the DMs of the five-time Major winner ten years ago, while they first met in 2015 at the Masters. They, however, started dating in 2017. She wrote:

"I slid in his DM's 10 years ago and we met in person at the Masters 2015.....He asked me to move in after he won the US Open in 2017 (pictured)....... We were not exclusive off the get, I became his gf in May 2017."

Still from Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims's Instagram story/@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have been together for almost a decade now. They tied the knot in June 2022, and in July 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Crew.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More