Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals excitement as she “finally” gets to watch her husband play golf

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sima, recently shared a video on her Instagram story and revealed her excitement of 'finally' getting to watch her husband play golf. Sims is a social media influencer and is quite active on the social media platform Instagram.

Jena Sims shared the outfit that she was wearing at the LIV Golf Miami, where Brooks Koepka will be competing from Friday, April 4. She wrote in one of her Instagram stories:

"OOTD: Finally getting to watch my husband play golf."

Jena Sims shares her excitement about attending Brooks Koepka’s golf event. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Jena Sims hasn't attended any of Brooks Koepka's golf events this year so far. Koepka is competing in the United States for the first time this year as the 2025 LIV Golf concluded its Asian leg with tournaments in Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Hence, she looked quite excited to see her husband at the Trump National Doral in Miami, where the LIV Golf Miami event is underway.

Before the 2025 LIV Golf season began, Brooks and Jena took a vacation in Dubai, after which Koeopka flew to Saudi for LIV Golf Riyadh while Jena and their son Crew flew back to their home in Florida.

The five-time LIV Golf winner will be on the road for two weeks, as after LIV Golf Miami, he will be flying to the Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters.

Brooks Koepka talks about LIV Golf Miami and sheds light on his preparations for the 2025 Masters

Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Miami - Source: Getty

During the pre-round press conference of the LIV Golf Miami event, Brooks Koepka shared his views on Miami and said fans there are one of the 'craziest fan bases'. He stated:

"I mean, look, Miami is fun. We've always had good fans, even when we've been out here 10 years ago on the Tour when we were here. It was always a good fan base. But I wouldn't say it's the wildest, craziest fan base that you're going to get."

"I mean, you look at Adelaide, those guys are crazy. Waste Management can get kind of crazy. It's fun, though. I enjoy it. A little bit of chaos is always fun."

However, most prominent names this week are taking this tournament as a preparation for the 2025 Masters, which is all set to begin on April 10 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The 34-year-old golfer then talked about his preparations and said he started it a month ago. He revealed:

"I'd say mine starts probably like a month ago. Typically a slow starter when it comes to playing actually good tournament golf, but everything seems to be piecing together nicely."

The five-time major championship winner is yet to win the green jacket in his career, and he will look to tick this box this year. Koepka's best finish at the Masters came in 2019 and 2023, where he finished T2 at the prestigious event.

