Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals the one 'superpower' she gained after becoming a mom

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims revealed that she felt like gaining a superpower after having son Crew. She said she could read what was in his little mind and anticipate his needs, and this experience was healing for her.

Ad

Sims has been married to Koepka for nearly three years, and they have a son, Crew, who is nearly two years old now. She is known for sharing her son's growth and day-to-day experiences with her Instagram followers regularly.

On Thursday, May 1, Sims held an AMA session with her Instagram followers. One of the interesting questions she received was if she felt any different after becoming a mother.

"100000%! I require less sleep," she replied. "I can almost read Crew's lil mind and anticipate his needs which feels like a super power, it's been healing in a way as well also you just love deeper

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims reveals her motherhood experience (instagram@jenamsims)

In another question, she was asked when she knew she was ready to become a mom.

Ad

"Biological clock was ticking," she said. "I'm hoping to be done by 40. Brooks was ready before me, he's always wanted to be a dad- it's adorable.

Instagram@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals her favorite quick pick-me-up

One of the fans asked Jena Sims her favorite pick-me-up when she felt overwhelmed. In response, the 36-year-old model and the actress shared a few techniques.

Ad

"Quick: 3 slow and intentional deep breaths, in through nose, out through mouth. and I physically make sure my shoulders are pressed down (like not up in my ears)," she wrote.

"Not so quick: talk therapy regularly, making sure I am not pouring from an empty cup (allowing your "village" to help), making sure I walk over 6k steps a day, my goal is 10k but I only reach that a few times a week, quitting that "one more glass of wine at home" (although I still fail at this sometimes," she added.

Ad

Sims also revealed that she used a calendar and had a habit of writing the things she needed to.

Jena Sims recently held an AMA session (instagram@jenamsims/0

Sims has not accompanied her husband, Brooks Koepka, in LIV Golf Korea, which is taking place in Incheon this week. She was last spotted at Augusta National during the Masters Tournament. Besides, she also shot for Sports Illustrated recently and did a collaboration with swimwear brand LainSnow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More