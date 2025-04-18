Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals time she took for 'themed wedding-like' Masters packing

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, revealed the time she took for a themed wedding like Masters packing. Sims recently took a trip to Augusta National with her son, Crew, to cheer for her husband, Brooks Koepka, who played at the Masters Tournament. Koepka was selected as one of the 12 LIV golfers after receiving a five-year exemption for winning the 2023 PGA Championship.

Following the completion of the tournament, Koepka joined the Nikki & Brie show and shared her Masters Tournament packing experience. She said:

“We joke that the Masters is like a themed wedding that everyone nails the dress code for. You always find, like, you know, there’s always somebody that’s trying to upstage the bride. There’s a few of those popping around. You know, throughout the year, I just think of things for the Masters. Like, I’ve had this “birdie bird” tank top, and I think it’s kind of funny and cheeky to wear. I think about it all year long, and I just kind of hang on to pieces. But to actually pack? Two hours.” ( Time Stamp- 9:06)

Sims is a SI Swimsuit model, and she often flaunts her outfits on her Instagram handle. She even made a series called the 30 days of tournament outfits before the Masters.

Jena Sims flew to Augusta National to support Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims shared 20 pictures on her Instagram handle from the Masters Tournament. The first photo showed the back of Sims and Crew, and that both of them were clad in caddie outfits with Koepka written on them.

The second picture was of little Crew on the greens, and the third picture showed Sims along with Crew and Brooks Koepka carrying his golf bag. The fourth photo was again a family picture, and so was the fifth photo. There were more pictures in the series, which were close-up shots of Crew, and the series was captioned:

“We always have your back”

Koepka couldn't make it through the cutline at Augusta National. The golfer finished at 74 with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. Next, he shot 75 with three birdies on the front nine and one eagle on the back nine.

Before the Masters Tournament, Koepka played in five LIV events in 2025. He played at the LIV Golf Riyadh to finish at T33 with a score of 5 under 211. In the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Hong Kong, he fired 6 under 210 and 5 under 205 to finish at T7 and T35, respectively. In the LIV Golf Singapore and the LIV Golf Miami, he finished at T2 and T18 with 12 under 201 and 4 over 220, respectively.

