Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks $119 white and green jacket at the Masters 2025, Day 2

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocked in a $119 white and green jacket at the Masters Tournament taking place at the Augusta National. Sims often posts about her outfit choices on her Instagram and recently she flaunted her second-day dress for the PGA Tour's first major of 2025.

Ad

LIV golfer Koepka is one of the twelve players who got selected at the Masters Tournament after receiving a 5 year exemption for triumphing at the 2023 PGA Championship. Since Brooks is playing in the tournament, his family, including his wife, Sims, and their son, Crew, traveled to Augusta National.

On the occasion of attending the Masters Tournament, which is symbolized with the color green since the winner receives a green jacket, Sims picked an outfit that had the color green in it. She wore a varsity jacket, which was white with green borders. She paired it with green pants, shoes, and a cap. She also carried a sling bag to finalize the look. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it:

Ad

Trending

“Masters Day 2 fit.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

The jacket is from Zara and the pants are from Fore All. Sims also shared a photo of Crew napping. He was also dressed in the colors of white and green, paired with white shoes. The Instagram story was captioned:

Ad

“Nap time for a certain someone.”

Crew on Jena Sims' lap ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Brooks Koepka couldn't make it through the cutline at the Masters Tournament. He shot 74 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the second round, he shot 75 with three birdies and one eagle.

Ad

Before this, he played at the LIV Golf Miami, finishing at T18 with a score of 4 over 220. He also played at the LIV Golf Singapore and the LIV Golf Hong Kong, finishing at T2 and T35 with a score of 12 under 201 and 5 under 205, respectively. He also participated in the LIV Golf Adelaide and LIV Golf Riyadh, landing at T7 and T33 with 6 under 210 and 5 under 211, respectively.

Jena Sims had a giveaway before the Masters Tournament

Jena Sims had a giveaway session before the showdown at the Augusta National, and she opted to give her entire swim collection to the winner. She shared a video wearing her swimsuit and the video was captioned:

Ad

“Win Jena’s entire Masters swim collection.”

The post was captioned with the details of winning the swimwear. The post read:

"GIVEAWAY!! ⛳️🌴👙 Win @jenamsims entire family swim collection + $100 virtual gift card to any @popstroke location! TO ENTER: 1. Follow @jenamsims @popstroke @lainsnow 2. Tag friends below! 3. Share stories tagging us. Giveaway closed Thursday at midnight EST and winner will be announced Friday before the launch at noon! GOODLUCK!"

Ad

Sims also shares other swimwear shoots with SI Swimsuit on her Instagram handle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More