Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims rocks $265.60 seashell-blue outfit ahead of The Open Championship

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims styled a $265.6 worth seashell blue outfit ahead of The Open Championship. Sims often flaunts her clothes on social media platforms, and recently, she shared her new attire before the last PGA Tour major.

Sims paired $128 worth Accolade Crew Neck Pullover from the brand Alo with $9.5 worth sheer glow boyshort and $128 worth Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant. She shared pictures of this outfit on her Instagram story and a link to the clothes. In the photos, her son Crew could be seen. She captioned the post, writing:

“Today’s set plus the gator slippers he refuses to take off.”

Jena Sims and Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Brooks Koepka will play the Open Championship this week, and the golfer finished at T43 last year with a total score of 8-over. He shot 70 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. He fired 73 in the second round with one birdie on the front nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he made 78 and 71 with no birdies and three birdies, respectively.

In 2023, the LIV golfer participated in the Open Championship and finished at T64 with an 8-over total score.

Jena Sims levelled up her skincare a month before the upcoming Open Championship

Jena Sims shared a post on Instagram on June 26 describing how she availed Radiesse to level up her skincare. She added in the post how it helped to smooth her wrinkles on the face and improve the jaw contour. She wrote:

"Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready!...RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21."

"If you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders, or a known hypersensitivity to lidocaine or aesthetics of the amide type. Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE or RADIESSE (+) include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects," she added.

After stating the side effects, Sims asked the fans to get assured by the provider whether it suited their skin before going for it.

